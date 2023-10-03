Anya Taylor-Joy’s Italian Wedding Was A Star-Studded Affair With Cara Delevingne And More

We’ve officially made the jump to fall, and the weather is starting to get slightly more brisk. However, it’s still the perfect season for a wedding or two, and one Hollywood A-lister just had such an event. Anya Taylor-Joy officially tied the knot with her partner of two years, Malcolm McRae, this past weekend. She and the musician also chose a wonderful backdrop for their big day, as they jumped the broom in the lovely Italian city of Venice. We now have some specific details on the event, including the fact that it was a star-studded event attended by Cara Delevingne and more.

How Did The Wedding Play Out And Who Were The Celebrity Guests?

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae exchanged vows on Saturday, September 30. The woman of the hour was spotted by paparazzi while she was in her wedding gown, and she looked gorgeous. According to Tatler, paparazzi captured photos of her while she was standing atop a balcony overlooking Venice’s Grand Canal. Taylor-Joy was sipping coffee while wearing a long silk dress. (Seriously, can you imagine just casually seeing the star in such a way while walking or sailing by?)

The actual ceremony took place at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta, which is in proximity to the Rialto Bridge. Per Tatler, 150 guests attended the wedding and, while that sounds like a lot of people, that total was described as an “intimate” selection of friends and family. As mentioned, of course, there were also more than a few notable stars present for the festivities. In addition to Cara Delevingne (who was dressed in a sleek black ensemble) , Julia Garner, Evan Ross, Miles Teller and his wife, Keleigh Sperry, were on hand to celebrate. Also joining in the fun was Nicholas Hoult, who co-starred with the bride on the horror thriller The Menu (which can be streamed with a Hulu subscription ).

So it pretty much goes without saying that the stars showed up and showed out for the couple’s big day, and it would appear they had quite a time. At least, that’s the impression one gets from the handful of social media posts that were shared from that weekend.

Miles Teller’s Wife Documented Some Of The European Wedding Trip

Tatler explained that the night before the wedding, the guests participated in a masquerade ball. Keleigh Sperry gave fans a taste of the event via a few posts shared to her Instagram. In the pics, you can see her, hubby Miles Teller, friend Julia Garner and more dressed up in sweet threads. You can take a look at the post down below:

In a separate post, Mrs. Teller shared another post, which she titled “Wedding festivities part 1.” That compilation includes photos of her alongside her hubby and gal pals, and it’s available for you to see down below:

Keleigh Sperry also shared a cool video which shows off her view while riding on a boat. Take a look at this screenshot from the clip:

Anya Taylor-Joy and Malcolm McRae, who’ve kept their relationship relatively low key, really treated their friends and family to a sweet shindig. This union just gives Taylor-Joy another reason to celebrate what’s already been a big year for her. She starred in the massive blockbuster Super Mario Bros., on which she enjoyed voicing Princess Peach . She also has a few exciting productions to look forward to, including her turn in the upcoming Mad Max prequel. In that film, she’ll tackle the role of Furiosa , which was played by Charlize Theron in 2015’s Fury Road. More immediately though, I’d expect Taylor-Joy to enjoy her marital bliss and revel in the love she surely felt from Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner and others.