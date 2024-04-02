Anya Taylor-Joy Reveals Gorgeous Wedding Photos And 'Anatomically Correct' Heart Cakes Are Involved

It's been months since Anya Taylor-Joy tied the knot with longtime partner Malcolm McRae . The two got married in September 2023 at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice, Italy. The storybook affair included famous attendees like Cara Delevigne, Julia Garner, and Miles Teller who all looked perfectly chic to match the upscale wedding extravaganza. Now Taylor-Joy is finally sharing some of her own candid photos from her wedding, which apparently included a unique take on the classic “heart-shaped” cake idea.

Of course, Taylor-Joy’s wedding was perfectly tailored to her as a person, with a stunningly unique dress with a sparkly bird design. The Menu actress is known for her shimmering gowns, like her 2024 Oscars red carpet look , but she of course pulled out all the stops for her own wedding. She went with beige, instead of a traditional white and the whimsical design is custom Dior that perfectly suited the dreamy, gothic aesthetic of the event. You can see her Instagram post of her dress below:

A post shared by Anya Taylor-Joy (@anyataylorjoy) A photo posted by on

The star included a number of pictures in the photo carousel, including a picture with Cara Delevigne, who couldn’t look more cool in her pinstripe suit. She also showcased her wedding cake choice, which were anatomically correct hearts. Often the more romantic, love heart is associated with wedding cake designs, but leave it to Anya Taylor-Joy to connect with her horror movie star roots and use a more gothic, spooky heart design instead. Her husband McRae is also a rockstar, so I can’t think of anything more fitting for this couple.

The groom also shared some candid photos of his own on Instagram , capturing the baroque architecture of their venue, and how Anya Taylor-Joy’s wedding look was perfect for the location. She looks statuesque in these photos, almost like she’s a fixture of the venue. I can’t get over how beautiful she looks, and how in love the couple seems to be in these intimate moments. You can see McRae’s post below:

A post shared by Malcolm McRae (@malcolmmcrae) A photo posted by on

Taylor-Joy has risen to stardom over the last few years with her iconic roles in films like Split and Emma., as well as the hit miniseries, The Queen’s Gambit. The actress is already having a big 2024, with her surprise appearance in Dune: Part 2 and her upcoming turn in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. Even with such a flourishing acting career, it seems like Taylor-Joy still prioritized fostering the relationships closest to her and she could not look more happy to be marrying McRae. They had been dating for two years before they wed, and forever looks great on them. I’m rooting for these two.

When Anya Taylor-Joy isn’t looking radiant as a blushing bride, she’s on the big screen starring in your favorite movies. Fans can see her in the long awaited film Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, which is set to hit theaters on May 24th 2024 . For more information on other big movies heading to cinemas this year, make sure to consult our 2024 movie release schedule .