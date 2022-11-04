Apparently Johnny Depp's No Longer Dating His Lawyer From The U.K. Trial

It hasn’t been difficult keeping track of Johnny Depp in the news lately. On the legal side of things, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor filed an appeal against having to pay ex-wife Amber Heard $2 million in damages from her countersuit, while looking specifically at his personal life, Depp has reportedly been dating Joelle Rich, one of the attorneys who represented him during his libel trial in the United Kingdom. However, word’s come in that this romantic relationship has come to an end.

Back in late September, it was revealed that Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich were an item now that they were no longer professionally intertwined, with Depp losing the aforementioned U.K. trial in November 2020. Now People has confirmed that they are no longer together. Back when the romance was initially unveiled in the media, an unnamed source told the publication that Depp and Rich were “dating, but it’s not serious.” Clearly that was indeed the case, with these two going their separate ways.

Word of Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich dating came shortly after Camille Vasquez, one of the attorneys who represented Depp in the defamation trial between him and Amber Heard stateside, squashed the internet speculation that she and Depp were dating, saying it was “entirely, 100 percent, unequivocally untrue.” However, even once it became clear that Depp and Rich (who once represented Meghan Markle in court too) were seeing each other instead, it was reported that they allegedly weren’t exclusive with one another. Now over a month later, these two have apparently decided that they’ve reached the conclusion of this short romantic journey.

But as already mentioned, even setting aside the possibility that we’ll learn Johnny Depp is dating someone new in the near future, we’re not having any trouble learning about what’s going on with the actor these days. For example, in late October, Depp and guitarist Jeff Beck sued folklorist Bruce Jackson for unspecified damages after Jackson accused the two of plagiarizing their song “Sad Motherfuckin’ Parade” from the “Hobo Ben” story from his book Get Your Ass in the Water and Swim Like Me. It was also revealed earlier this week that Depp will make a guest appearance on Rihanna’s series Savage X Fenty Vol 4, which will be available to stream with an Amazon Prime Video subscription starting November 9.

