That Time Johnny Depp’s New Girlfriend Actually Represented Meghan Markle

The long legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has made countless headlines, and the public is still very much invested in their appeal process. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor largely came out the victor in the defamation trial , and has been turning heads with professional work and his new beau, lawyer Joelle Rich. Interest should only increase, especially considering that time Depp’s new girlfriend actually represented Meghan Markle.

During and after the defamation trial, rumors swirled that Johnny Depp was dating his lawyer Camille Vasquez. She would openly deny this , and now it seems that the 59 year-old multihyphenate is dating his former attorney Joelle Rich. And after some digging by Page Six , it was revealed that she also notably represented Meghan Markle in court. Talk about two very high profile clients.

As background, Joelle Rich represented Johnny Depp in the U.K. Courts when he was suing the publication The Sun for referring to him as a “wife beater.” It turns out that around that time she also represented none other than actress turned royal Meghan Markle. Markle sued Associated Newspapers, which owns the Daily Mail, for publishing a private letter she wrote to her estranged father . Rich would win that case in 2021, with the court deciding it was “unlawful” for the private correspondence to be printed in this way.

Unfortunately, Joelle Rich and Johnny Depp’s legal team didn’t fare quite as well when it came to their libel case against The Sun. Ultimately the courts ruled in the favor of the news outlet , which seemed potentially damning for his case against Amber Heard in the states. Although in the end his ex-wife was found guilty on three counts of defamation, with Depp found guilty on one. That verdict came out months ago, but the two are still very much facing off within the legal system.

What is clear is that Joelle Rich isn’t afraid of taking high profile clients, as both the Johnny Depp and Meghan Markle case made plenty of headlines thanks to the celebrities involved. And this type of exposure might help, since she’s now seemingly dating a very public figure. Considering how many people were invested in the defamation case, there’s more eyes on the Edward Scissorhands actor than ever.

The continued interest in Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s tumultuous relationship can be seen because their defamation trial has already been made into a streaming movie. In fact, the first trailer recently arrived online , and it’s pretty wild. Check it for yourself,

As previously mentioned, Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s legal battle isn’t over. Both of the actors have filed appeals for the verdict . This puzzled some fans, who saw the verdict as a victory for the Sweeney Todd actor. Heard’s appeal made a bit more sense, as she was saddled with paying a whopping $10 million to her ex-husband. It remains to be seen how this all shakes out, but one thing is clear: Depp is definitely not dating Camille Vasquez.