Apple TV+ Just Upped Its Subscription Price For The First Time

AppleTV+ caused quite a bit of hoopla when it hit the streaming scene three years ago. Since then, the subscription service has provided consumers with a large array of content, including the Emmy-winning series Ted Lasso and this year's Academy Ward Best Picture winner, CODA. Even with a slew of obtained content and well-produced originals, the subscription service was able to keep its subscription fee at $4.99 per month. Now, that’s changing, as the platform is officially instituting its first price hike since going live.

Starting Monday, October 24, the subscription price for AppleTV+ is increasing to $6.99 per month, which marks a 40% increase. And it isn’t the only service receiving a price increase, as Apple Music is also receiving a bump. Moving forward, those who rely on the system for their tunes will have to pay $10.99 a month as opposed to $9.99. The Apple One bundle, which includes both the streamer and the music provider, will also increase from $14.95 to $16.95 per month. As for a reason for the change for the streaming platform, a representative for Apple told Variety:

We introduced Apple TV+ at a very low price because we started with just a few shows and movies. Three years later, Apple TV+ is home to an extensive selection of award-winning and broadly acclaimed series, feature films, documentaries, and kids and family entertainment from the world’s most creative storytellers.

Along with Ted Lasso, AppleTV+ also produces series like The Morning Show, Severance, and Loot. In addition, the service has offered miniseries such as the Chris Evans-led Defending Jacob, and Black Bird, which notably features Ray Liotta’s last performance. Following the success of CODA, AppleTV+ is also expanding its original films catalogue and is working with auteur directors in the process. Martin Scorsese is directing his next film, Killers of the Flower Moon, for the service, and Adam McKay is also set to helm Bad Blood for the company. It's worth noting that both filmmakers previously made films under Netflix.

This latest news comes on the heels of other changes have been made to subscription services this year. Netflix recently announced that it's going to be introducing an ad-supported version of its service and will also be putting a stop to the common practice of “password sharing.” (It'll be interesting to see if other services follow suit with that latter change.)

In addition, HBO Max has been overhauling its catalog of films to refocus its content. This was revealed amidst a company decision to shelve the high-profile Batgirl film after it had already wrapped filming. As of right now, many of the streamer's originals face uncertain futures. All the while, Warner Bros. is planning to merge the service with Discovery+ in 2023.

There are a slew of great upcoming projects coming to AppleTV+ in addition to its already great catalog of films and TV shows, including Ted Lasso. The price increase may just be worth it due to the numerous projects at the still-popular streaming service, though there's also the chance that some may not be willing to shell out the extra dough. Those who do want to get in on the content, though, can grab an Apple TV+ subscription now.