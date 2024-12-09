Ariana Grande Has Seen Wicked A Whopping Ten Times, But It’s Her Humorous Story About Seeing The Movie With Her Mom That Really Has My Attention

It’s no surprise that Wicked -- the Broadway-adapted film on the 2024 movie schedule -- delivered in spades to many of its viewers. That even includes cast members of the film. Ariana Grande, who played Glinda, may be the film's biggest fan ever. She’s seen the movie about ten times! And the best and maybe most humorous viewing she’s shared involves her her mom, and this story has my full attention.

The Golden Globe nominations were announced this morning, and Ariana Grande and her collaborators received four nods. She subsequently shared with The Hollywood Reporter that she’s seen the movie close to a dozen times. While discussing that, she shared a truly familial tale regarding how her mother reacted when she pulled out a phone during a screening:

I lost count. I think I’m at 10. When I saw it with my nonna in Florida, I did check my phone a few times and my mom was like, ‘Ariana, get off your phone!’ And I was like, ‘Mommy, not only have I seen it, but I’m in it!’ I was like, ‘I know what happens here. I think I can quickly check what was just sent to me!’ She’s like, ‘Ariana, you’re talking!'

I think it’s great that the singer loves the Ozian world so much and is truly relishing every moment of Part 1 ( Wicked: Part 2 is a part of our 2025 movie schedule .) The fact that she’s lost count seems about right; between premieres and personal viewings, that’s plenty to keep up with.

All of that being, said, I am surprised over her family viewing! Sure, there’s always that one family member who may have forgotten to turn off a phone or chat through the previews (or even the movie), but I never expected Grande to be a culprit -- even if she's that familiar with the story.

I'd like to think she’s not a serial phone checker during a movie, minus this specific case, but what about her mom and Nonna (or any other moviegoer)? I’m glad her mom seemed to nip it in the bud for everyone’s viewing experience, but it is funny to hear the family dynamics aren’t too far away from my own. I just hope no one missed any of the fun on account of the singer-actor's faux pas or that gorgeous bubble dress she wears in the first scene.

While the reception to Wicked has been mostly positive from critics and the general public, it has opened up larger topics of conversation both appropriate and not. One of the most delicate and personal ones correlated with the 31-year-old Glinda portrayer's body , which she smartly addressed head-on. Along with that, many have been left wondering why the Zoolander 2 alum as well as her co-star, Cynthia Erivo, have been crying during the press tour. Fellow co-star Ethan Slater has answers on that front. It really does seem they have that much love for their movie, the Broadway show and the book the world belongs to.

I hope her viewing count continues rising and that Ariana Grande soaks up all the fun as much as humanly possible. Hopefully, at least one or two more watches include her mom and Nonna are just as humorous as the one she mentioned was -- just with no phones, of course.

You can catch Wicked, as it's playing in theaters nationwide right now.