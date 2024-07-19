Armie Hammer Denies That Robert Downey Jr. Paid For His Rehab, But Explained How The Actor Supported Him

Three years after Armie Hammer was accused of sexual assault and sending texts that expressed cannibalistic desires , he’s opening up about his situation and what he’s been through. This included him addressing claims that Robert Downey Jr. paid for him to go to rehab . While he dispelled those rumors, he did explain how the Marvel actor supported him.

On an episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored , the titular host asked Hammer point-blank about a lot of sensitive topics. This included him addressing reports from about two years ago that Downey had paid for him to go to rehab. He checked into rehab in the spring of 2021 , and about a year after that, it was reported that RDJ helped finance it. When asked directly about it, the Call Me By Your Name actor said:

No, he did not, he did not pay that.

Morgan followed that comment up by asking if RDJ has been “supportive” of Hammer, to which he responded by saying:

I would say that yes he has [been supportive].

The host then quickly stated “You don’t seem convinced” in response to Hammer’s answer. He said that this was “well reported,” and many people had heard about it. To that point, The Social Network actor responded with:

I don't want to bring anyone else into my situation. There are a number of people who have been extremely helpful, and I'm incredibly grateful.

Keeping up the precedent of asking Hammer blunt questions, Morgan questioned if Downey was “one of” the people who had supported him. The actor responded with a “yes,” and then explained how the Iron Man star will seek out and help many folks who are in the process of handling and healing from addiction. He said:

In the way that anyone in Hollywood who suffers from any sort of addiction issues, whether it be alcohol or process addiction or drugs decides to get sober, that guy will find you, and he will help you. It's amazing.

That was followed up with Morgan asking about the advice RDJ gave Hammer. In response, he said:

Sit down, shut up, everything is going to be OK.

When asked if Leonardo DiCaprio or Julia Roberts reached out to him, Armie Hammer said they didn’t. Then, when Morgan questioned him for names of actors who had contacted him, the Death on the Nile performer said that Luca Guadagnino, who directed him on Call Me By Your Name, has been supportive, and that he’s communicated with Johnny Depp. Adding to that, he explained that he knows his situation is “precarious” and “inflammatory,” so anyone who supports him “comes under fire.”

In 2022, it was reported that he was selling timeshares in the Cayman Islands amid the controversy. Then, in May 2023, it was announced that Armie Hammer wouldn’t face sexual assault charges in Los Angeles. Overall, throughout this situation, he’s kept a relatively low profile. However, more recently, he’s opened up about what’s happened. He explained that he’s “grateful” for the controversy now, and this most recent interview with Morgan is over an hour of him answering questions about what’s happened over the last three years.

As we learn more about the controversy and allegations surrounding Armie Hammer, we’ll keep you posted.