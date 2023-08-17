Arnold Schwarzenegger Showed Off His ‘76-Year-Old Biceps’ During Workout, And He’s This Close To Convincing Me To Go Back To The Gym

Throughout his career of bodybuilding and blockbuster movies, Arnold Schwarzenegger has always been in fighting shape. Even at 76 years old, the dude knows how to flex like the best of them, and he showed it off in a video for his online presence. After seeing him work his biceps, all I can say is the man still looks like he could play the titular part in The Terminator , or any of his roles in the best action movies ever; and he’s pretty close to convincing me I need to go back to the gym.

As part of his embrace of social media, Arnie teased a video on his social platforms that shows him in action. Taking part in some good old-fashioned pumping of iron, the Hollywood icon switches off with friend and fellow bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman. While watching this small clip from a longer video, you can see how the inspiration to start lifting and curling can be quite strong:

A post shared by Arnold Schwarzenegger (@schwarzenegger) A photo posted by on

One could imagine that even without a commitment like the recently renewed FUBAR, the former “Governator” of California would still be keeping in shape. However, since the beloved actor is currently serving as Netflix’s Chief Action Officer, this feat of strength technically counts as business as well as pleasure.

And you can see it not only on his face, but also on Ronnie Coleman, as the two friends trade encouragement and light humor while putting in their reps. It’s never a severely competitive enterprise though, which fits with the Predator star’s philosophy of trying to cultivate “the positive corner of the internet.” Those are the kinds of good vibes that can be fostered when people work out together, and it's certainly serves as motivation for one to return to the gym. Taking that first step is hard but if it yields the kinds of results Arnie is showing at 76, then it's totally worth making the effort.

Appropriately enough, the Total Recall icon released a longer video of his workout with Ronnie Coleman. Titled “2 Goats Walk Into A Gym,” the footage shows more of these monsters of muscle pushing each other. Take a look at the session, courtesy of the official Schwarzenegger YouTube channel, and use it as a bit of personal motivation, if you need it:

While one can debate the highs and lows of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s post-politics acting career , the man has unquestionably been putting his best efforts into the world on many fronts. Still active politically, as well as socially, his public profile has seen some very positive highlights indeed. Though as we’ve seen through documentaries like Arnold, which is available to watch using a Netflix subscription , he’s also not above digging into the not-so-bright parts of his image.

At this point in his life, the entertainer is doing things that most people half his age have trouble keeping up with. He sets the bar high but also encourages others to try and reach for those heights as best as possible. Even when his fury peeks out, like that time when he shamed the city of LA and CBS by filling in an inconvenient pothole, there's a purpose to be served.

It’s enough to inspire a person to get back to the gym but, for now, I’ll -- at the very least -- try to be more active around the house. After all, not even Arnold Schwarzenegger was built in a day.