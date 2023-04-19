Arnold Schwarzenegger Kills People And Struggles With A Vibrator In Netflix's FUBAR Trailer

If anyone had Arnold Schwarzenegger taking on a project where easily kills the bad guys, but struggles with a vibrator on their 2023 TV schedule bingo card, they must work for Netflix. That comment isn't something I just conjured from my imagination, as you can see what I mean in the trailer for Schwarzenegger’s new TV series FUBAR. While we previously caught wind of this new project through Arnold sharing some on-set stories, along with a quick teaser, this new round of footage digs into some of the more hilarious details behind this new action/adventure comedy.

That title means exactly what you think it means: “Fucked Up Beyond All Recognition.” It’s a statement that applies to Arnie’s new character, who’s going into retirement after a life of CIA action. Until of course, this "top secret" Netflix (opens in new tab) series takes it big turn and reveals two pretty huge obstacles. The easy part is that Arnold Schwarzenegger has to go out on one last mission to rescue a fellow operative that’s in danger.

The hard part is that this CIA ass kicker happens to be his daughter, played by Top Gun: Maverick star Monica Barbaro. Which makes it the perfect time for this family unit to start bickering over their secret pasts, and for Schwarzenegger to mistakenly discover his on-screen daughter’s marital aid, disguised as common lipstick. Happens to us all, I suppose.

FUBAR explodes into Netflix queues starting on May 25th. FUBAR explodes into Netflix queues starting on May 25th. So be sure to fire up your Netflix subscription before taking on this mission, as it’s classified only to those who’ve signed up.

More to come…