​I Can't Get Enough Of This Story About Tom Hiddleston Meeting Stephen Colbert's Wife And Being Way Too British And Charming

Tom Hiddleston is beloved for many things, but he is best known for his work as Loki in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Night Manager actor is set to reprise the role the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday, and he was a natural fit to play the God of Mischief. Loki’s antics and story arc are very telling of Hiddleston as an actor with natural charm, which Stephen Colbert says is true in real life as well.

Hiddleston recently appeared as a guest on the final season of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, currently airing on the 2026 TV Schedule, to promote The Night Manager Season 2. It’s been a decade since The Night Manager Season 1 was released, coincidentally around the same time the Loki actor first met Colbert’s wife. The Emmy-winning host recalled the encounter in a video posted to Instagram, and I can’t get enough of this story about the Hiddleston being way too British and charming around Colbert’s wife:

Did he just come up with that on the spot? Tom Hiddleston, I have underestimated you! A swoon-worthy line indeed, and the smooth moves didn’t end there. Presumably, this story is from the infamous 2016 Met Gala where Hiddleston and Taylor Swift first sparked dating rumors with Swift fresh off her split with Calvin Harris. Clearly, Hiddleston was on his game that night, so perhaps Colbert had reason to be territorial over his wife, Evelyn McGee-Colbert.

After Swift and Hiddleston’s whirlwind summer romance, Colbert penned and performed a comedic song about their breakup. Perhaps the song came from a place of retribution for wooing his wife, but after listening to the lyrics, I’m starting to wonder if the Late Show host was secretly jealous of his wife having Hiddleston’s attention. Based on how Colbert tells the story, I’m sure he would have also rather walked away arm and arm with the Marvel actor, instead of listening to Elon Musk talk about the logistics of making rocket fuel on Mars.

All jokes aside, I have no doubt Hiddleston is a very respectful guy, and would never (purposefully) put the moves on a friend’s partner. It’s not his fault he has an English accent and a naturally charming personality. Regardless, these days The Essex Serpent actor seems to channel all his charm and devotion to his fiancée, British actress and playwright Zawe Ashton. The couple just welcomed their second child together in December.

Watching this Late Show interview, one thing is for certain: Tom Hiddleston has aged like fine wine. And after playing Charles Krantz in the Stephen King adaptation Life of Chuck, he has added ballroom dance to his skills to sweep ladies off their feet. If Colbert was worried about the Thor actor a decade ago, I can assume he told his wife Evie to stay at home while the War Horse actor was on Late Show.