Bad Bunny’s Thrown A Little Shade At Kendall Jenner’s Ex Before, But He Threw Some Back After That Super Bowl Halftime Show

It’s been over a week since Super Bowl LX aired on the 2026 TV schedule, and we can’t quite seem to stop talking about Bad Bunny’s halftime show, whether we’re showing fascination over those walking trees or calling out the really unfortunate timing of Kendall Jenner’s “Kardashian Curse” ad. Meanwhile, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Devin Booker also had something to say about Bad Bunny’s performance, seemingly throwing shade at the Puerto Rican rapper.

A press conference with Devin Booker went viral over NBA All-Star Weekend, after a reporter asked the Phoenix Suns player what he thought of Bad Bunny’s halftime show. He responded:

I didn’t watch it, to be completely honest.

It’s giving Mariah Carey “I don’t know her” vibes, and I’m here for the pettiness. Devin Booker and Kendall Jenner dated off and on from 2020 to 2022, and she apparently started dating Bad Bunny soon after their breakup, with that on-off relationship ending in 2024.

To be fair, if I were Devin Booker, I probably wouldn’t have watched the Super Bowl halftime show if it were headlined by the guy who dated my ex right after me either — especially since there seems to be no love lost between the NBA player and Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio. Booker may have been the one throwing the shade this time around, but Bad Bunny has fired lyrical shots in the past.

Back in 2023, Bad Bunny contributed a verse to Eladio Carrión’s “Coco Chanel,” singing in Spanish:

I’m not bad baby, that’s a gimmick / But the Puerto Rico sun is warmer than the one in Phoenix.

That definitely appears to be a reference to Devin Booker’s Phoenix Suns, but adding fuel to that fire was another lyric where Bad Bunny says “Scorpios are dangerous,” presumably nodding at Kendall Jenner’s zodiac sign.

Let’s also not forget that Devin Booker wasn’t the only one of Kendall Jenner’s ex-boyfriends to get shaded by Bad Bunny. When the rapper played Coachella in 2023, a tweet appeared on the screen in which Bad Bunny had written:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Goodnight Benito could do ‘As It Was’ but Harry could never do ‘El Apagón.’

Harry Styles dated Kendall Jenner off and on from 2013 to 2019 and possibly again after Styles’ breakup with Olivia Wilde in 2022. The former One Direction member also bested Bad Bunny for Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys, which would appear to be what the tweet was in reference to. However, Bad Bunny was quick to apologize to Styles, explaining that his visuals team had made a “mistake,” and that “We love you.”

Kendall Jenner typically keeps her love life private, but many thought she and Devin Booker might be on the road to reconciliation after they were seen together in Aspen, Colorado, early in 2025. Perhaps their more recent meetings are why the basketball star still feels a bit prickly about Bad Bunny. The former(?) couple certainly raised eyebrows ahead of the Super Bowl, when Booker teased Jenner’s Kardashian Curse ad, commenting on a video:

I bet a million the Seahawks get that ring before you do [Kendall Jenner] 🤗

Kendall responded by tagging him and asking, “🙄 how’s the ankle?” to which he said: “come rub it.”

I’m not sure, but between Devin Booker’s cold comments about Bad Bunny’s halftime show and this flirty exchange, the evidence seems to suggest things might not be completely over between Kendall Jenner and the Phoenix Sun.