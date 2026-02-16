Candace Cameron Bure Totally Trapped Her Kids In A Car To Talk To Them About Sex

There are countless wonderful and amusing things about being a parent — like finding out your teen actually has great taste in movies or wondering how your 9-year-old learned about The Shining. Other things, like the inevitable birds and bees talk, aren’t so fun. No worries, though, because Candace Cameron Bure is here to help. Just like Full House provided so many of us with life lessons growing up, the DJ Tanner portrayer opened up about trapping her kids in a car for that big S-E-X talk.

Candace Cameron Bure’s kids are all in their 20s now — with daughter Natasha getting married last year and oldest son Lev’s wedding in 2024 — so it’s definitely been a while since the Great American Family actress had to give “the talk,” but it sounds like she had a solid strategy back in the day. She said on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast:

I had very open conversations with my kids when they got older about sex, to the point that I grossed them out all the time. But I was like, they were trapped in a car and I’m like, ‘Guess what we’re gonna talk about!’

Honestly, this is kind of the best idea. Everybody’s strapped in and not able to go anywhere, and you’re keeping your eyes on the road, so nobody has to make any awkward eye contact.

Candace Cameron Bure admits it’s not the easiest conversation to have, but she says she was very careful to hide any discomfort she felt, saying:

I kind of loved talking about that with them, because I wanted them to know that it was safe, even though it’s not that I was super comfortable talking about it, but I made it as fun as possible and like I was comfortable talking about it, just so there would be no embarrassment or shame in those conversations.

There’s a large contingency of Candace Cameron Bure’s fans who are Christians, and some haven’t always loved hearing her talking openly about sex or seeing her husband getting touchy-feely with her in photos. But she insists that we shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies or of sex within marriage, and we need to educate our children about that. She continued:

I think shame can start very much with that, if we’re not really told about our bodies and how they function, how they work, what they’re made for, how God views them. When there’s a misunderstanding there, that can very much develop our view of shame and when we feel that way.

I really love her perspective here, and it’s true that rewatching Full House episodes with our kids might be a way more fun use of our free time, but the sex talk isn’t something we can or should avoid. So why not make a captive audience of your age-appropriate kiddos by strapping them in the car, setting your eyes straight ahead on the road and diving into the birds and the bees?