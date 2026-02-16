Candace Cameron Bure Totally Trapped Her Kids In A Car To Talk To Them About Sex
I'm taking notes.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
There are countless wonderful and amusing things about being a parent — like finding out your teen actually has great taste in movies or wondering how your 9-year-old learned about The Shining. Other things, like the inevitable birds and bees talk, aren’t so fun. No worries, though, because Candace Cameron Bure is here to help. Just like Full House provided so many of us with life lessons growing up, the DJ Tanner portrayer opened up about trapping her kids in a car for that big S-E-X talk.
Candace Cameron Bure’s kids are all in their 20s now — with daughter Natasha getting married last year and oldest son Lev’s wedding in 2024 — so it’s definitely been a while since the Great American Family actress had to give “the talk,” but it sounds like she had a solid strategy back in the day. She said on The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast:
Honestly, this is kind of the best idea. Everybody’s strapped in and not able to go anywhere, and you’re keeping your eyes on the road, so nobody has to make any awkward eye contact.
Candace Cameron Bure admits it’s not the easiest conversation to have, but she says she was very careful to hide any discomfort she felt, saying:
There’s a large contingency of Candace Cameron Bure’s fans who are Christians, and some haven’t always loved hearing her talking openly about sex or seeing her husband getting touchy-feely with her in photos. But she insists that we shouldn’t be ashamed of our bodies or of sex within marriage, and we need to educate our children about that. She continued:
I really love her perspective here, and it’s true that rewatching Full House episodes with our kids might be a way more fun use of our free time, but the sex talk isn’t something we can or should avoid. So why not make a captive audience of your age-appropriate kiddos by strapping them in the car, setting your eyes straight ahead on the road and diving into the birds and the bees?
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.