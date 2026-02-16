Travis Kelce And Taylor Swift Are Known For Being Down-To-Earth, And This Rare Inside Exchange With A DJ Confirms It

Taylor Swift is unquestionably one of the most famous human beings on the planet, having sold out stadiums all over the world with the Eras Tour to secure her place in the billionaires club, while her fiancé Travis Kelce has won three Super Bowls and is considered one of the best to ever play his position. There’s no reason to think a power couple of this magnitude would be relatable in any way, but alas, a revealed exchange between Kelce and a DJ seems to confirm it.

It’s no doubt a busy time for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, as she’s still caught up in Blake Lively’s sexual harassment lawsuit and he’s weighing whether or not to retire from the NFL. Oh, they’re also planning a wedding that’s supposedly just a few months away. So it’s lovely to get a glimpse into what’s going on behind the scenes, as DJ Chris Lake shared screenshots of DMs between Kelce and himself that just seem so authentically down-to-Earth. Check them out below:

It’s important to point out that Chris Lake specified he did have Travis Kelce’s permission to post the images, which appear to show the DJ reaching out to the Kansas City Chief after hearing that he was a fan. Kelce confirms as much, totally fanboying out at Lake’s offer to remix Taylor Swift’s “Opalite” from her latest album “The Life of a Showgirl.” He wrote:

Chris! You’re a legend 🙌🙌 bro love everything you come out with, and Chemistry is one of my favorite albums I listen to right now!! Can’t wait to see how you put it together man.

Travis Kelce went on to say that Chris Lake’s performance with The Fish at Coachella was still one of his favorites of all time. And with “Opalite” being such a personal song for him and his fiancée, it’s easy to see why he was so excited about Lake’s offer to remix it.

Obviously, any average fan out there isn’t going to have music producers reaching out to offer special versions of your favorite songs, but Travis Kelce became Swiftie-level excited about the prospect, and I love how no-chill he was when Chris Lake followed up a few days later with “something really cool” in the works. Kelce responded:

Dawg I’m fucking pumped!!!! LFG!!! 🔥🔥🔥 Can’t wait to hear what you cooked up

The tight end’s response to actually hearing the track the next day was even more amazing, as he reacted to the DJ’s work:

🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 Bro how tf do you put shit together this fast man? It’s so good dawg, I’m gonna be rippin this shit every car ride!! She loves it too!! She said her teams gonna reach out asap!

The fact that Taylor Swift’s reaction to Chris Lake’s remix is almost an afterthought to Travis Kelce’s enthusiasm amuses me to no end: “She loves it too!!”

There were no attempts on his part to play it cool or craft some specifically worded response about getting with Swift’s team to work out the business end of things. He sounded like he was just ready to jump in his car and blast this EDM version of one of the “12 bangers” from The Life of a Showgirl.

Ironic as it may be, Travis Kelce’s informal conversation with Chris Lake is probably the best form of marketing for the upcoming “Opalite” remix Taylor Swift could ask for. They’ve definitely got me excited to hear it! The single is available for pre-order now, with details to come on the release.