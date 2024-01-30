As Wicked Wraps, Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Pen Sweet Tributes To Each Other
The Wicked movies have finally wrapped filming, and stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande clearly bonded on set.
Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, one capable of box office success and even Awards Season attention. While Mean Girls spent weeks at #1, we've got another upcoming movie(s) to look forward to: the Wicked films. After some strike-related delays, Wicked finally wrapped filming, to the excitement of fans everywhere. And it's pair of stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have penned sweet tribues to each other as a result.
What we know about the Wicked movies is limited, although some leaks happened early into production thanks to drones and exterior shots. The outstanding cast of Wicked is being led by Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba respectively. The latter actress/singer/producer recently posted an Instagram Story tribute to her co-star, which reads:
How sweet is that? Wicked is largely about the friendship shared between Glinda and Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West. And it seems like their months on set really bonded the pair of stars, and smart money says that connection will be palpable once the pair of Wicked movies finally arrive in theaters.
Filming for the Wicked films began in the November of 2022, so the cast and crew have spent a long time filming those pair of movies across the pond. As such, it shouldn't be a surprise that Erivo and Grande bonded during those long hours on set. Not one to be left out, the "yes, and?" singer also shared a sweet message of love for her co-star. As she put it:
I'm not crying, you're crying. These messages about their time in Oz seem like they're straight out of the song "For Good", which is the emotional Wicked 11 o'clock number where Glinda and Elphaba share how much their friendship has meant to them. And I can't wait to hear these talented vocals sing and act their way through the beloved Broadway musical.
The first Wicked movie is expected to hit theaters on November 27. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates to see what else is playing this year.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
