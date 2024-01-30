As Wicked Wraps, Ariana Grande And Cynthia Erivo Pen Sweet Tributes To Each Other

Movie musicals are a tried and true genre, one capable of box office success and even Awards Season attention. While Mean Girls spent weeks at #1, we've got another upcoming movie(s) to look forward to: the Wicked films. After some strike-related delays, Wicked finally wrapped filming, to the excitement of fans everywhere. And it's pair of stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo have penned sweet tribues to each other as a result.

What we know about the Wicked movies is limited, although some leaks happened early into production thanks to drones and exterior shots. The outstanding cast of Wicked is being led by Grande and Erivo, who play Glinda and Elphaba respectively. The latter actress/singer/producer recently posted an Instagram Story tribute to her co-star, which reads:

Ariana Grande we have worked and worked so hard. We have cried and laughed and cried some more. I am endlessly proud of us, of the way we have loved Elphie and Glinda and the way we have loved each other. You are a one in a million and if I had to do this all over again, you'd still be my Glinda. But Ari really is the gift i was lucky to get. Now, time for us to share these beautiful witches!

How sweet is that? Wicked is largely about the friendship shared between Glinda and Elphaba aka the Wicked Witch of the West. And it seems like their months on set really bonded the pair of stars, and smart money says that connection will be palpable once the pair of Wicked movies finally arrive in theaters.

Filming for the Wicked films began in the November of 2022, so the cast and crew have spent a long time filming those pair of movies across the pond. As such, it shouldn't be a surprise that Erivo and Grande bonded during those long hours on set. Not one to be left out, the "yes, and?" singer also shared a sweet message of love for her co-star. As she put it:

My Elphie... my Cynthia we have indeed! I will never forget a second of this time with you. Perhaps, the hardest laughs and cries of my life. I cannot wait for the world to be changed by your Elphie the way I have been changed by her and by my time with you. Yes, you are undoubtedly the fierces talent o grace the earth, but you are unimaginably, an even fiercer friend. I am so thankful for the incredible privilege that is knowing and loving you!

I'm not crying, you're crying. These messages about their time in Oz seem like they're straight out of the song "For Good", which is the emotional Wicked 11 o'clock number where Glinda and Elphaba share how much their friendship has meant to them. And I can't wait to hear these talented vocals sing and act their way through the beloved Broadway musical.

The first Wicked movie is expected to hit theaters on November 27. While we wait, check the 2024 movie release dates to see what else is playing this year.