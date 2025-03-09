The Audience Was Loving Ben Affleck’s ‘Tom Cruise Has Nothing On Me’ Joke While Talking The Accountant 2

News
By
published

Talk that talk, Ben Affleck!

Christian Wolff (Ben Affleck) looks ahead in The Accountant 2, while Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) talks to someone in Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning.
(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios/Paramount Pictures)

Ben Affleck holds various titles, and one that I’d argue should be acknowledged more is his “action movie star” moniker. The veteran actor possesses that distinction, in part, due to his lead role in The Accountant. Fans will be able to see Affleck back in the saddle on that front, as the sequel to his beloved 2016 thriller is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule. He was just present for a screening of the film, and the blockbuster wasn’t the only reason attendees were so enthused. They also took pleasure in Affeck’s funny Tom Cruise comment.

This weekend, The Accountant 2 premiered at SXSW, where lead actors Ben Affleck and Jon Berenthal and more were on hand. Following the screening, the cast and crew also participated in a Q&A session, during which they discussed a plethora of topics. Affleck eventually touched on a scene in the movie that required him to line dance. The actor was quite humorous when discussing that particular segment of the action thriller, even joking (via Variety) that not even the Mission: Impossible icon could best him in a dance “stunt”:

For me, the challenge, of course, was the months and months I spent training to line dance. It was a stunt for me. Tom Cruise has nothing on me…In terms of line dancing.

Dancing certainly comes easier for some than it does for others, and it sounds like the Oscar winner is quite proud of his accomplishment. Given the work the star put into nailing it, like the audience, I’m so here for him humorously talking up his work in the upcoming action movie. Of course, it should be noted that the Air director’s comments are just all in good fun, especially since he makes it a point to specify that his peer “has nothing on” him in terms of line dancing. When it comes to stunts that are more action-oriented, that’s another story.

More on The Accountant 2

Jon Bernthal and Ben Affleck storm into a room with large guns in The Accountant 2.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

The Accountant 2 Sadly Confirmed My Theory About A Major Character Death In New Trailer, But I'm Still All-In On Ben Affleck's Return

Tom Cruise has long been revered for his dedication to his action-heavy productions, including the Mission: Impossible films, Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun: Maverick. Anyone who needs proof of how committed he is to his craft need only look at the fact that he rode a motorcycle off a cliff for M:I — Dead Reckoning. Earlier this year, Cruise also recalled hanging from a bi-plane for the upcoming M:I – The Final Reckoning, which caused him to “pass out physically.” I should also mention that Cruise’s iconic Risky Business dance also proves that he can be light on his feet.

While the revered Collateral star certainly knows how to perform stunts, Ben Affleck is no slouch either. The Accountant films serve as a stellar showcase for his physicality and, due to his efforts as well as those of the fight choreographers and director Gavin O’Connor, Chris is a total badass. O’Connor’s forthcoming sequel promises to up the ante, as Affleck’s Chris and Jon Berenthal’s Braxton (Wolff’s brother) join forces to solve a murder.

I’d add that Ben Affleck also deserves credit for the way in which he helped spearhead efforts to get this sequel made. As co-star J.K. Simmons previously said, Affleck and co. really “worked their butts off” to make the film happen. So kudos to the actor/producer for working so hard behind the camera and in front of it when it comes to landing the right steps for his big scene. Your (dance) move, Tom Cruise.

The Accountant 2 is set to open in theaters on April 25. Fans and franchise newcomers alike can prepare themselves for the film by checking out its predecessor, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription.

Erik Swann
Erik Swann
Senior Content Producer

Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about movies
Jason Statham stars as Clay in director David Ayer’s THE BEEKEEPER. An Amazon MGM Studios film Photo Credit: Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios © 2024 Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer Pictures Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Based On What We Know About The Beekeeper 2, I Have Some Thoughts On The Jason Statham Action Beequel
Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) wear orange space suits in Armageddon.

Ben Affleck Was ‘Throwing Up’ While Filming Key Armageddon Scene With Bruce Willis, But Michael Bay Has A Positive Take On It
Mikey Day addresses Weekend Update as Lord Gaga in an aristocratic outfit.

SNL Introduced Lady Gaga’s Husband Lord Gaga, And It Turned Out To Be An Elaborate Set-Up To Dunk On Colin Jost
See more latest
Most Popular
Mikey Day addresses Weekend Update as Lord Gaga in an aristocratic outfit.
SNL Introduced Lady Gaga’s Husband Lord Gaga, And It Turned Out To Be An Elaborate Set-Up To Dunk On Colin Jost
Ryan Reynolds with long hair as Nicepool in Deadpool and Wolverine scene.
If The Nicepool Justin Baldoni Stuff Is True, The Timeline Of When Deadpool And Wolverine Sneakily Roasted The Actor Is Startling
Deva Cassel walking into a room as Angelica Sedara in The Leopard trailer
Netflix’s Newest Period Drama Is Garnering Comparisons To The Crown, And I’m All In
Jason George, Jake Borelli, and Midori Francis for Grey&#039;s Anatomy.
Grey’s Anatomy Actor Jason George Explains What It’s Like Filming Amidst Schmitt And Yasuda’s Departure
Harry S. Stamper (Bruce Willis) and A.J. Frost (Ben Affleck) wear orange space suits in Armageddon.
Ben Affleck Was ‘Throwing Up’ While Filming Key Armageddon Scene With Bruce Willis, But Michael Bay Has A Positive Take On It
Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock in Daredevil: Born Again. He&#039;s talking while sitting in a courtoom.
I Was Surprised Daredevil: Born Again's Rotten Tomatoes Critics And Audience Scores Matched, But I'm Not Thrilled With How It Compares To The OG Show
Whoopi Goldberg speaks on The View, while Jocinda Fowler (Halle Berry) on Moonfall
Rumors Swirled Halle Berry And Whoopi Goldberg Had Some BTS Drama. The Always Direct Former Bond Girl Responded
Sully, Mike and Boo grabbing on to a moving door as it descends down a track in Monster&#039;s Inc
Disney Parks Showed A First Look At The Monsters Inc Rollercoaster I've Always Wanted, But Now I Think I Might Be Filling A Scream Canister
Eddie at the 118 firehouse on 9-1-1.
I’ve Been Concerned About 9-1-1’s Eddie Possibly Moving To Texas, And Now The EP’s Latest Comments Really Make Me Nervous
Still of Kai Cenat debating on First Take, next to a still of Kevin Hart explaining something.
Kevin Hart Did Not Hold Back After Hearing Comments Kai Cenat Made About His Height