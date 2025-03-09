The Audience Was Loving Ben Affleck’s ‘Tom Cruise Has Nothing On Me’ Joke While Talking The Accountant 2

Ben Affleck holds various titles, and one that I’d argue should be acknowledged more is his “action movie star” moniker. The veteran actor possesses that distinction, in part, due to his lead role in The Accountant. Fans will be able to see Affleck back in the saddle on that front, as the sequel to his beloved 2016 thriller is set to hit the 2025 movie schedule. He was just present for a screening of the film, and the blockbuster wasn’t the only reason attendees were so enthused. They also took pleasure in Affeck’s funny Tom Cruise comment.

This weekend, The Accountant 2 premiered at SXSW, where lead actors Ben Affleck and Jon Berenthal and more were on hand. Following the screening, the cast and crew also participated in a Q&A session, during which they discussed a plethora of topics. Affleck eventually touched on a scene in the movie that required him to line dance. The actor was quite humorous when discussing that particular segment of the action thriller, even joking (via Variety) that not even the Mission: Impossible icon could best him in a dance “stunt”:

For me, the challenge, of course, was the months and months I spent training to line dance. It was a stunt for me. Tom Cruise has nothing on me…In terms of line dancing.

Dancing certainly comes easier for some than it does for others, and it sounds like the Oscar winner is quite proud of his accomplishment. Given the work the star put into nailing it, like the audience, I’m so here for him humorously talking up his work in the upcoming action movie. Of course, it should be noted that the Air director’s comments are just all in good fun, especially since he makes it a point to specify that his peer “has nothing on” him in terms of line dancing. When it comes to stunts that are more action-oriented, that’s another story.

More on The Accountant 2 (Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios) The Accountant 2 Sadly Confirmed My Theory About A Major Character Death In New Trailer, But I'm Still All-In On Ben Affleck's Return

Tom Cruise has long been revered for his dedication to his action-heavy productions, including the Mission: Impossible films, Edge of Tomorrow and Top Gun: Maverick. Anyone who needs proof of how committed he is to his craft need only look at the fact that he rode a motorcycle off a cliff for M:I — Dead Reckoning. Earlier this year, Cruise also recalled hanging from a bi-plane for the upcoming M:I – The Final Reckoning, which caused him to “pass out physically.” I should also mention that Cruise’s iconic Risky Business dance also proves that he can be light on his feet.

While the revered Collateral star certainly knows how to perform stunts, Ben Affleck is no slouch either. The Accountant films serve as a stellar showcase for his physicality and, due to his efforts as well as those of the fight choreographers and director Gavin O’Connor, Chris is a total badass. O’Connor’s forthcoming sequel promises to up the ante, as Affleck’s Chris and Jon Berenthal’s Braxton (Wolff’s brother) join forces to solve a murder.

I’d add that Ben Affleck also deserves credit for the way in which he helped spearhead efforts to get this sequel made. As co-star J.K. Simmons previously said, Affleck and co. really “worked their butts off” to make the film happen. So kudos to the actor/producer for working so hard behind the camera and in front of it when it comes to landing the right steps for his big scene. Your (dance) move, Tom Cruise.

The Accountant 2 is set to open in theaters on April 25. Fans and franchise newcomers alike can prepare themselves for the film by checking out its predecessor, which is streamable with a Prime Video subscription.