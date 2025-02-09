An Avatar: Fire And Ash Crew Member Just Made A Bold Claim About The Film’s Ending, And I’m So Pumped
Talk that talk!
The 2025 movie schedule features some massive titles, but few are as big as the upcoming Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron’s sci-fi threequel is set to expand on the franchise’s mythos in intriguing ways while also keeping the Sully family’s journey at the core. Of course, spectacle is also a massive part of the proceedings, and Cameron certainly knows how to serve that up. Still, I’m surprised (and simultaneously pumped) after a crew member made a major prediction about the upcoming third film.
Few specific plot details have been revealed about Fire and Ash thus far. However, the cast and crew have been dropping cool nuggets of information here and there. One of the latest crew members to weigh in on the upcoming sci-fi movie was Ben Procter, a production designer on the film. While speaking with Empire, he shared thoughts on the movie’s third act, boldly saying that it makes the stellar battle at the end of Way of Water appear as “nothing but a skirmish.” Procter punctuated those thoughts by sharing another bold claim:
That’s quite a claim, if I do say so myself, considering the fact that The Way of Water delivered a bombastic and emotionally draining finale. It was an air and land battle that ultimately saw the Sullys going up against Miles Quaritch and the RDA’s forces. Ultimately, said battle would result in the death of Jake and Neytiri’s son, Neteyam. Overall, that’s a very hard third act to top.
Ben Procter seems to have reason to be confident about Avatar: Fire and Ash’s chances of outdoing its predecessor. For example, Empire revealed that this time around, the RDA is going to have some new toys, including a massive Factory Ship, which is described as being essentially “a moving oil platform” that captures the whale-like tulkun. The air-related aspect to the climactic-sounding battle is also sure to be a sight to behold. And, based on the teases shared thus far, I think I know how sky-centric scuffles might occur.
The latest Avatar film is set to introduce the Tlalim Clan, who are also known as The Wind Traders. Per the early description, this is an upbeat group of Na’vi, who travel in large, flying machines and, whenever they come around, a circus-like atmosphere follows. As delightful as they sound, though, I wouldn’t be surprised if they somehow get caught up in the third-act battle somehow. Should that be the case, fans are surely in for some serious spectacle.
James Cameron says Fire and Ash isn’t a “dark” film, though it could indeed go to some murky places, given the introduction of another Na’vi group known as the Mangkwan or “Ash” people. They have a penchant for destruction and could also factor into the final battle in a major way. I’m not sure what Cameron has up his sleeve but, if Ben Procter’s claims are correct, fans could be in for another truly unforgettable big-screen experience, which I find to be an exciting prospect!
Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to open in theaters on December 19. In the meantime, grab a Disney+ subscription and stream the first two films in the series.
