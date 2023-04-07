Bam Margera Now Accused Of Threatening To Kill A Man With Brass Knuckles

The last couple weeks have been busy for Bam Margera. First, he was arrested on March 29th for public intoxication, which was followed by him reportedly being kicked out of a hotel this past Wednesday, which was then followed by him issuing a challenge to fellow Jackass alum Johnny Knoxville on Thursday for the two to fight in a boxing ring. Now it’s being reported that Margera has been accused of threatening to kill a man with a set of brass knuckles.

To provide some context, Bam Margera’s girlfriend Jessica and her eight-year-old daughter have been staying at a home in Oceanside, California ever since he was arrested for domestic violence in early March, as she accused him of kicking her. One of this Oceanside home’s other occupants is a 28-year-old man named Daniel Cardenas, and according to legal documents obtained by TMZ, he’s accused Margera of barging into the house in the middle of the night sometime last month, waking him up and saying something along the lines of the following:

You have 12 hours to leave the house or I will kill you with my brass knuckles.

Cardenas states that his roommate heard Margera’s threat and force him to leave the house, but the Jackass star then came back 90 minutes later, reawakened him, put his fist covered with “a handful of rings” into his face and exclaimed that he now had “12 seconds to leave.” So why was Margera allegedly threatening Cardenas? Apparently a few days after the former was arrested, the latter had been having "some very loud sex in the house,” and he suspects that Jessica’s daughter might have overheard it. Cardenas then said this in the documents he filed to seek court-ordered protection from the former skateboarder:

All I can figure is Jessica told Bam about the loud sex which her daughter overheard and this is why he was so upset, although it of course gives him no right to attack me, threaten my life, or kick me out of a home he has no rights to.

Cardenas added that Margera allegedly told him that the girl “ will have PTSD for the rest of her life” while threatening him. The judge has since signed off on the restraining order, so Margera must stay 100 yards away from Cardenas and that house in Oceanside. As of this writing, the Jackass alum has not issued a statement on the matter.

Assuming that Bam Margera doesn’t break the restraining order, Daniel Cardenas won’t need to worry about being bothered by him anymore. Still, as mentioned earlier, this is just the latest controversy in Margera’s life, and I’d be remiss if I also didn’t mention his struggles with sobriety and his wife Nikki Boyd filing for legal separation last February, as well as claiming that he’s left her and their son without Phoenix without any support. We’ll continue to share any major updates on what’s going on in his life as they come in.