Bam Margera Was Reportedly Kicked Out Of A Hotel Hours Before His Recent Arrest Related To Domestic Violence Concerns

There have been far too many stories in recent years regarding Bam Margera, and now, his most recent incident, a case of public intoxication , has spawned additional stories of its own. Following his arrest, video of the incident made its way online, showing the altercation that led to the arrest, and now it appears that Bam’s legal troubles didn’t actually start there, as he’d been booted from a hotel a few hours earlier.

TMZ reports that on Wednesday, just before noon, police were called to the famous Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel. Somebody else staying there apparently called in the complaint, as they heard a man in another room yelling, and there was a fear that domestic violence was taking place.

When police arrived they found Bam Margera in the room with a woman, though there were no injuries to either party. Apparently, the yelling had been Margera on the phone with his ex Nikki Boyd, the same woman he would be in the restaurant with a few hours later when he was recorded again yelling at her. So here there was no domestic violence, though Margera was charged in an alleged domestic violence incident last month.

No report was taken regarding the hotel incident, but Bam and the woman were asked to leave the hotel, and they did so. A few hours later in a Burbank Thai restaurant, Margera would be recorded yelling at Boyd , before exiting the restaurant. The focus of the argument appeared to be the visitation of the couple’s son, who was in the restaurant when this all went down. Margera has claimed on social media that Boyd is preventing him from spending time with their son.

Boyd has filed for legal and physical custody of their child, claiming that Margera was not sober during a recent visit. TMZ also reports that she’s considering filing for a temporary restraining order against Bam following this most recent incident. Boyd’s lawyer also recently claimed there would be a filing for spousal and child support, as Margera is allegedly not paying anything at the moment.

This is far from Bam Margera's first run-in with police regarding alcohol. The former member of the Jackass team has been in and out of rehab over the last couple of years. Margera left rehab on more than one occasion, which resulted in the police frequently getting involved as the rehab had been court-ordered.

With the various legal issues surrounding Margera, both civil and criminal, this certainly won’t be the last we hear of Margera in the news. And that assumes that there aren't any new reasons for Margera to make headlines while these other issues are resolved. At this point, that seems like a fairly tall order.