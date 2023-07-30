How Bam Margera Took Even More Shots At Former Jackass Co-Star Steve-O After Dropping Diss Track

The continued feud between Bam Margera and his former Jackass co-stars took a musical turn due to a diss track Margera recently released. One of the targets that was particularly struck by those insults was none other than Steve-O , whose skateboarding skills were roasted in the song entitled “Feel Like Bam.” The back-and-forth between the ex-collaborators is still raging, with Margera taking more shots and doubling down on his criticisms.

As the drama continues to unfold, TMZ provided some first-hand reporting on Bam Margera’s latest round of critiques. The news outlet caught up with the man himself while he was hanging out with a few buddies, and he shared some thoughts. While further discussing Steve-O’s kickflips, Margera claimed his former friend had the "worst style in skateboarding." He summed up his thoughts with the closing line, “You gotta have style.”

It really has been a back-and-forth war of words between Steve-O (who's actually named Stephen Glover) and the Viva La Bam star. With the diss track “Feel Like Bam” being full of Jackass crew insults such as these, the Wildboyz co-host took time to put together a video response to those claims of no skating style. However, Margera clearly saw that as a chance to dig deeper, resulting in this new update that sees him poking fun at the reaction video.

Recorded by Cult Shφtta, SinceWhen and Tanboymiguel, ”Feel Like Bam” sees the MTV alum sharing a number of discouraging sentiments about his former collaborators. He takes particular aim at former compatriots Johnny Knoxville and Jeff Tremaine, likely as a result of his dismissal from Jackass Forever’s production, which resulted in a since-settled lawsuit.

The latest chapter in the fallout is sad to see as, earlier this year, Bam Margera was on tour with Steve-O. And for a little while, it seemed to be going well. That changed when Margera had a reported relapse in his sobriety journey, leaving Stephen Glover to post, then delete, a very concerned plea on social media. As it stands, it looks like this house of once merry pranksters and performers is even more divided than before, with no logical end in sight.

While parties are still concerned about Bam Margera’s behavior, the 43-year-old entertainer himself still seems to be concerned with airing grievances. There’s also further potential for responses to “Feel Like Bam” as, at this moment, only Steve-O has seemingly responded to Margera’s callouts and insults; and even those are still on the more polite side. Uncertainty reigns, as no one can really predict what will happen next as well as what steps could possibly be taken to mend the rift between all involved.

If you’d like to watch the Jackass crew in happier times, you can explore their past productions through streaming. A good portion of the show’s back catalog, including the most recent film Jackass Forever, can be viewed with a Paramount + subscription, at the time of this writing.