Barbie Stars Margot Robbie And Ryan Gosling Are Still Set To Reunite For Ocean's Eleven Prequel, And It Sounds Like There Are Even Bigger Plans

This past summer, Barbie took the cinematic world by storm, earning critical acclaim, becoming the second movie to cross $1 billion following The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and now ranking as the highest-grossing of the 2023 movie releases. One of the big reasons for its success is the chemistry between lead actors Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, and while there aren’t any plans for them return for Barbie 2 at the moment, that doesn’t mean the actors are done working together. Not only are Robbie and Gosling still set to reunite for the Ocean’s Eleven prequel, it sounds like they’re even bigger plans in store for the two of them.

Back in May 2022, it was reported that Margot Robbie would star in and producer a new Ocean’s movie that will be directed by Austin Powers’ Jay Roach. By the following August, Ryan Gosling entered talks to join her, and it was revealed that the movie will take place in the 1960s, several decades before the events of 2001’s Ocean’s Eleven. More than a year later, CinemaBlend's sister site Total Film asked producer Joey McNamara at BFI London Film Festival premiere of Saltburn where things stand with this Ocean’s prequel, and he answered:

I can’t really say much, but I think we’re just trying to do right by the franchise. I’m excited for people to experience it when it’s ready.

In addition to being set during the 1960s, this Ocean’s Eleven prequel, which Robbie is producing through her LuckyChap Entertainment banner, will also take place in Europe. Beyond that, plot details are being kept under wraps, but McNamara sounds enthusiastic about bringing the Ocean’s franchise with Robbie and Gosling. The original Ocean’s 11 starring various members of the Rat Pack was released in 1960, and the modern franchise it inspired is currently four movies deep, with the last entry, Ocean’s 8, coming out in 2018.

On the subject of reuniting Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling for the Ocean’s prequel following their time on Barbie, it sounds like this may be the tip of the proverbial iceberg on the collaboration front. Joey McNamara expressed his hope that these actors continue to team up with these words:

They’re wonderful together. The more projects even outside of that we can have them do would be amazing.

Judging by that comment, it doesn’t sound like anything is specifically in the works between Robbie and Gosling beyond the Ocean’s prequel. Still, with both that and Barbie being Warner Bros. Features, it’s hardly surprising that the studio would want to pair them together as much as possible. Maybe that will happen with Barbie 2, maybe the next Ocean’s movie will spawn a direct sequel, or maybe, like McNamara mused, a complete unrelated project could spring up. In any case, if you enjoyed seeing Robbie and Gosling play off each other in Barbie, be glad you’ll be getting more of them side-by-side on the big screen.

While we wait for more details on the Ocean’s Eleven prequel, remember that Barbie is available for digital purchase and rental. It will be released on Ultra HD Blu-ray, Blu-ray and DVD on October 17, and it’ll presumably become available to stream with a Max subscription.