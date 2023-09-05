Ryan Gosling Had An A+ Response After Margot Robbie Admitted To Being A Huge Drama Queen Well Before Becoming A Professional Actress

Ever since her breakthrough in The Wolf of Wall Street, Margot Robbie has shown through a number of her best movies that she’s got acting range. And it turns out that her dramatic persona first shone at a young age. Her Barbie co-star Ryan Gosling got to be there when the Australian actress told some stories about how much of a drama queen she was before becoming a professional actress. As you can imagine, the Canadian actor had an A+ response to her hilarious recollections.

If anyone has ever called you “dramatic” or a “Drama Queen,” you might as well put that talent to good use as a professional. Clearly, Margot Robbie had a knack for that at a young age in an interview with BBC Sounds about the over-the-top prank she played on her babysitter.

We got a new babysitter and I wanted my old babysitter back, Talia, who was like 16 and I thought she was so cool. We got this much older lady in and I was just not happy about it, and she told me to go have a bath and I didn’t want to and she was very cranky and I thought, ‘I’m going to show you.’ So I got a big kitchen knife and the ketchup and I sprawled out naked on the tiles, covered myself in ketchup, put the kitchen knife, and I waited like 45 minutes for her to find me.

Well, that’s… borderline disturbing! Compared to the usual kicking and screaming most children would perform to avoid bath times, Margot Robbie took it up a notch. I feel like if the talented actress were to ever produce a horror film, her story would provide she'd know what she's doing. When the interviewer asked if Robbie’s babysitter ran through the house screaming, the Golden Globe nominee responded, “Oh yeah.” Now I’m curious if this babysitter stuck around. I’d like to believe she’d be proud now to say she got to babysit this year’s Queen of the Box Office lead during her youth.

Another thing that made this hilarious interview an iconic moment was Ryan Gosling’s reaction. In the video, you can see him laughing while listening to Robbie tell her childhood tale. As you can imagine, he had an A+ reaction to his co-star’s dramatic acts.

You produced your own death.

The irony of this whole story is that a young Margot Robbie was trying to make a compelling case to not take a bath. Smothering yourself with a bottle of Ketchup may not have been the way to go about it! But the theatrical performances didn’t stop there.

I also once practiced like a pratfall on the cinema stairs at the shopping center where I’m from and people called an ambulance. So I guess I was a bit of a dramatic child.

Yeah, you could say that! Being in the company of Margot Robbie at a young age definitely must not have been a boring experience. Ryan Gosling also had plenty of memories that made him smile at the times he spent with Robbie while working on the Barbie movie. When the Academy Award nominee had a Barbie sleepover with her gal stars, The Notebook actor sent a man in a quilt quoting Braveheart to everyone. Well, it was the least he could do after the Suicide Squad actress gave her male lead gifts to keep up his Ken-ergy. It’s clear these two had quite a bond while filming the Greta Gerwig comedy.