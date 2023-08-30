Barbie’s Greta Gerwig Reveals Her Favorite Line In The Movie, And It’s Not America Ferrera’s Iconic Speech

Spoilers for the Barbie movie are ahead!

Barbie is the movie sensation of the summer. It features a picture-perfect pink imagining of Barbie Land, incredible performances, and hilarious memorable lines that will likely have you quoting the movie constantly. It’s hard to choose a favorite line from the movie, however, one of the highlights is America Ferrara’s iconic feminist speech towards the end of the Mattel film. However, director Greta Gerwig has a different favorite line from her film, and it’s hilarious.

In an interview with BBC Radio 1, Gerwig chatted about her experience directing Barbie, and what she hoped to bring to the iconic doll with her unconventional approach. The conversation turned to beloved lines from the film, and she was tasked with impossibly choosing a favorite quote. While answering the question, the Lady Bird filmmaker had a funny insight into one of the more overlooked lines from the movie, and she explained why it was one of her favorites. She said:

But it's funny, 'Yay, space,' to me that is the essence of Barbie. Like, when she did that, I remember when we shot that and she got the, like, 'Yayyyy space,' it was so funny, and it's so – you couldn't exactly explain to someone where the joke is, it just is delightful.

“Yay space” is so simple, yet so hilarious in the context of the film. Margot Robbie’s Barbie is driving around the utopian Barbie Land and introduces the audience to all of the Barbies and their occupations. When Astronaut Barbie says hi to Barbie from outer space, she just responds with “Yay, space!” It totally shows how happy and excited Barbie is about all the girls and their jobs, and she is enthusiastic about everyone. It sets the tone for the attitude amongst the characters in this world, and the tone for the movie.

Gerwig made a great choice, but she could’ve chosen any line from the movie as her favorite and it would make sense. “I’m Kenough” has already had lasting power, and Gerwig has also shown love for the surprising line “Remember Proust Barbie? That did not sell very well,” which is so niche, but so perfect. The script for the film is A+, but the improvised lines are also amazing, like when Kate McKinnon came up with a joke about Weird Barbie leading the Department of Sanitation. Really, there are no wrong answers here.

Barbie works so well because of its mix of hysterical, over-the-top silliness and emotional heartfelt moments. One minute you are laughing at Barbie’s undying enthusiasm for space, and the next you’re weeping at America Ferrera's poignant observations about womanhood. There’s so much to love about this film, and Gerwig clearly thought about everything. Based on this response, even the goofiest moments are important, and they are meant to encapsulate the tone and essence of Barbie. It clearly paid off, and Barbie continues to do impressive box office numbers, and gain a fervent and passionate fanbase.

You can see Barbie in theaters now as it continues its historic, record-breaking cinematic run. It’s one of the highlights of the 2023 movie schedule, so make sure to see it on the big screen while you still can.