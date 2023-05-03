Barbie’s Simu Liu Reveals Body Waxing Struggles To Play Ken

If there’s one thing that’s become clear about the Barbie movie , it’s that everyone was ready to fully commit to the bit, and make the most Barbie-tastic movie they possibly could. We've seen the cast of Barbie are all decked out in neon looks, most of which are pink, and they all look a lot like dolls. For the guys playing Kens, Simu Liu included, perfecting their looks meant wearing pastels, having their hair done to perfection and even body waxing. So, while the Marvel actor loved his time on the Greta Gerwig movie, he did admit that there were struggles when it came to waxing his body.

As Liu stopped to talk to Variety at the Met Gala, he was asked about his experience on the highly anticipated movie on the 2023 film schedule . Overall, he was ecstatic about Greta Gerwig’s movie, and his experience working on it, however, he did admit the one difficulty of making the film, saying:

It was incredible… minus the body waxing.

It’s worth noting that Simu Liu intentionally decided to wax his body. He has said that he was given a choice to shave his legs or wax, and he chose the latter, saying he wanted “to be an ally” to those who wax on the regular. He also noted that he wanted people who opt for this method of hair removal to know that he feels their pain.

Liu later explained that he went through this pain, because he needed to have that “doll-like complexion” in the movie. The actor said:

Yeah, Kens don't… you got to present an even, doll-like complexion. In order to do that, you gotta get rid of the hair.

And just by watching the Barbie trailer , you can tell they pulled that off. Liu, and all his co-stars really do resemble dolls, and it makes the movie all the more breathtaking, and hilarious. The actor went into a little more detail about the body waxing and the overall look of the movie, saying:

But, there was a lot of waxing where I have never waxed before, so that was a new experience. Aside from that, it was incredible. A wonderfully vibrant set, so much of it was practical. So much singing, and dancing and music.

Barbie (Image credit: Warner Bros.) Release Date: July 21, 2023 Starring: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, Emma Mackey, Michael Cera, America Ferrera and more Director: Greta Gerwig Writers: Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach

Along with Liu, Ryan Gosling, who is also playing a Ken, has opened up about his transformation and doubting his Ken-ergy . He explained that at first he “didn’t know Ken from within.” However, after a while he “conjured” it, and he was transformed into a doll with bleached hair, shaved legs, “bespoke neon outfits,” and lots of fake tanner. I think it's safe to say not only did Gosling perfect the Ken look, Liu did too.

Between the actor’s committing to doing things like waxing their bodies, the gorgeous neon sets and the fabulous Barbie costumes it’s clear we’re in for a treat with Barbie hits theaters on July 21. And I for one cannot wait to see Simu Liu, Ryan Gosling and all the other Kens harnessing their Ken-ergy and embracing the Ken look on the big screen, making the body waxing worth it.