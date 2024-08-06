Beetlejuice 2's Popcorn Bucket Might Not Look NSFW, But It's Got A Connection To Those Infamous Dune Buckets

When it comes to 2024 movies , there seems to be somewhat of a popcorn bucket popularity contest going on since the Dune: Part 2 container went seriously viral. Following Deadpool and Wolverine’s own bucket mocked the Dune sandworm container in a very lewd way, specialty Beetlejuice Beetlejuice popcorn buckets are coming out that share a connection with the Denis Villeneuve movie.

When it comes to Michael Keaton’s return as Beetlejuice , its popcorn bucket isn’t going to send middle school boys giggling or anything at any suggestive implications, but it is similar for one reason: it’s another sandworm bucket! Check it out:

Regal Cinemas took to social media to share one of three special Beetlejuice 2 popcorn containers that will be available at the movie theater chain for those catching one of the most highly-anticipated upcoming horror movies of the fall season. It’s another sandworm bucket, but with this design, the creature’s body wraps around your popcorn rather than consumers reaching their hands into its mouth. Not unlike the Dune movies, a sandworm is an iconic creature of the Beetlejuice movies, but Regal didn’t go the lewd route for their merchandise.

Now apparently the Dune popcorn bucket wasn’t supposed to be seen as the NSFW object it has become among the public. When the company was recently asked about how the design was conceived for the Dune bucket , it was shared that it was a “challenge” to find an “iconic” image from the movie to get audiences to buy a bucket for. The Dune bucket has remained so viral that it sold out immediately at San Diego Comic-Con when AMC Theatres sold them at the convention.

Conversely, once Ryan Reynolds saw the Dune design, he pivoted immediately to make fun of the bucket with the sold-out Deadpool and Wolverine container that has audiences reaching down Wolverine’s mouth for their movie theater snacks. It certainly fit the Marvel movie’s R-rated branding to have a suggestive popcorn bucket. In the instance of Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which has been rated PG-13 (per Film Ratings ), that would however likely not be the right marketing strategy.

In addition to the new sandworm popcorn bucket, there’s also one that is the Handbook for the Recently Deceased, along with a tombstone collectible bucket that has gargoyles and says “Here Lies Betelgeuse.” Both are considered “collectable,” but are not yet available to purchase on Regal’s website or at Regal theaters. The announcements simply say they’ll be at your local theater “soon,” so fans will have to simply stay tuned if they hope to get them.

Before Beetlejuice 2’s exciting popcorn buckets pop up around theaters this September, the latest popcorn buckets to get your hands on is for Alien: Romulus . We did not have on our binge cards for 2024 all the popcorn container chatter, but here we are! Beetlejuice Beetlejuice hits theaters on September 6.