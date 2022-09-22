Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez's Relationship In Pictures, 20 Years Ago And Present

Have you ever seen a more heartwarming tale of Hollywood romance than that of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez? The Academy Award-winning actor, writer, and filmmaker and the actor, dancer, and pop star first met in 2002 on the set of
Gigli and were engaged not long after but eventually split up. Lopez later cited pressure from tabloids as a root
Yet, after each going through their own highly publicized divorces and other hardships, the original "Bennifer" was
back on in 2021 and was finally made official when the Hustlers cast member and Batman actor tied the knot in July 2022 -- almost exactly two decades after they first met. Let's trace the timeline of Affleck and Lopez's love in photos by swiping through the slideshow below.
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on location for Jersey Girl at Park Avenue and 55th Street in Manhattan (Image credit: James Devaney / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere for Maid in Manhattan in New York City (Image credit: Lawrence Lucier / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sighting in Malibu 2002 (Image credit: Bauer-Griffin / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the set of Jenny from the Block in Los Angeles 2002 (Image credit: Bauer-Griffin / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sighting in Los Angeles 2002 (Image credit: Bauer-Griffin / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the premiere for Gigli 2003 (Image credit: Jeff Kravitz / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez kiss on the red carpet for Gigli 2003 (Image credit: Frank Trapper / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at a Lakers Game in LA 2003 (Image credit: Vince Bucci / Stringer) Ben Affleck and his fiance Jennifer Lopez attend the premiere for Daredevil in Los Angeles 2003 (Image credit: Kevin Winter / Staff) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez doing some holiday shopping in New York City 2003 (Image credit: Arnaldo Magnani / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck headed to a party at Hit Factory Recording Studio with Ken Sunshine Consultants 2003 (Image credit: Arnaldo Magnani / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the 75th Academy Awards 2003 (Image credit: Kevin Winter / Staff) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez seen at Jimmy Kimmel Live in Los Angeles 2021 (Image credit: RB/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck arrive at the 78th Venice International Film Festival 2021 (Image credit: Jacopo Raule / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez on the red carpet for the movie The Last Duel in Venice, Italy 2021 (Image credit: Pascal Le Segretain / Staff) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the 78th Venice International Film Festival 2021 (Image credit: Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend The Last Duel premiere in New York City 2021 (Image credit: Astrid Stawiarz / Stringer) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sighting in Paris France 2022 (Image credit: Pierre Suu / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck courtside at a Lakers vs Celtics game 2021 (Image credit: Harry How / Staff) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez attend the LA premiere of The Tender Bar 2021 (Image credit: Amy Sussman / Staff) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck sighting in Los Angeles April 2022 (Image credit: Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor) Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck strolling near the Louvre Museum in Paris, France 2022 (Image credit: Pierre Suu / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez at the special screening of Marry Me in Los Angeles 2022 (Image credit: Steve Granitz / Contributor) Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez sighting in Paris France 2022 (Image credit: Pierre Suu / Contributor)