Jennifer Lopez Highlights Her Renewed Relationship With Ben Affleck While Reflecting On Best Moments Of 2021

One of the best things to seemingly happen to both me and Jennifer Lawrence (in what is now officially last year) is Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck getting back together. (It’s the hill of fandom shipping I’ll personally like to die on.) Not only is it a timeless early aughts reminder of the “Jenny From The Block” music video era, but it also seems to confirm the romantic movie ideal in real-life that some loves never fade away. But fans weren’t the only one celebrating the iconic 20+ year love story. Again, Jennifer Lawrence was right there with us, and so was Kim Kardashian and (surprisingly) Gwyneth Paltrow. JLo herself put the cherry on the cake by specifically highlighting their relationship while reflecting on her best moments of 2021.

The Shotgun Wedding star posted a robust compilation of images of her 2021 year to her Instagram on New Year's Eve. A lot of signature, jaw-dropping Jennifer Lopez thirst traps are among them, including the now-infamous birthday bikini pic from July where she and Ben Affleck went Insta-official with their renewed romance. There are a few others snuck in the pile of the couple looking every bit as content with each other as Bennifer fans are with them. But you'll need good eyes or a seriously good pause-button game to catch them all. See Lopez’s 2021 recap below:

If we're feeling optimistic, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez should last through 2022 and beyond. Over the past few months, they've been blending their extended families with what seems like relative ease and showing love for each other’s projects, despite their hectic schedules. What’s more is that Lopez has revealed that she would be willing to still get married again one day, a sentiment that Affleck appeared to seriously echo.

2021 wasn't without its struggles, though, for the two. More recently, Ben Affleck got into some hot water for giving the impression that he blamed his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his alcoholism. The Last Duel actor would later have to vehemently refute the public suggestions and set the record straight. But not long after, speculation swirled that JLo actually wasn't happy at all about the comments in question. However, the singer/actress at the helm of the upcoming romantic-drama Marry Me (co-starring Owen Wilson) quickly shut down the rumors herself.

Clearly, 2021 has been a year of high and low moments for everyone. New Year's Eve in fact dealt the final and most disastrous blow of them all with the news of Betty White’s passing at age 99. But we can all take heart from something as seemingly trivial as Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's romantic relationship going into 2022 – because it shows us that any amount of time we get with those we love is what matters most.