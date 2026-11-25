When it was announced that Robert Pattinson had been cast as James Bond, Twilight fans everywhere did a little cheer. Especially if you were Team Edward! What a good long-term investment that’s turned out to be! However, the most popular Twilight-related reaction to Pattinson being 007 stems from the fact that the iconic spy was brought up in the vampire movie. As it turns out, there’s a whole new layer to that scene we didn’t know about.

First off, in case you missed it, James Bond is brought up around 58 minutes into 2008’s Twilight. Just seconds before Edward Cullen and Bella Swan make their grand entrance as a couple for the first time at school, one of their classmates, Eric, hands out flyers for the upcoming prom, which is a Monte Carlo theme. Check out the scene below:

Twilight literally predicted Robert Pattinson being James Bond btw https://t.co/eMfeaVhbhuNovember 16, 2026

Isn’t that wild? James Bond is literally said in Twilight right before the current James Bond appears. However, there’s more to it. The movie’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, revealed something new about the scene while talking about the casting on The Kyle Buchanan Show. In her words:

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I said, ‘Let’s put the sunglasses on that day,’ and he got out of the car and he looked so suave that he inspired the line Bond, James Bond… Justin kind of ad-libbed it. It’s kind of cool because we did think he looked like James Bond. So, I guess we were seeing the future.

That happened 18 years before it became a reality. I guess it goes to show the role has been right for Robert Pattinson all along given those on the set of Twilight were thinking about it, too. Pattinson didn’t earn the role easily, either. All sorts of other eligible actors such as Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Josh O’Connor and Jack Lowden reportedly auditioned for Denis Villeneuve’s film. Charlie Cox also recently said he was shot down for being “too old” even though he’s just three years older than Pattinson.

Hardwicke certainly had a hand in making Pattinson the big name he is. And, while talking about the actor, she recalled what stuck out about him when he auditioned for Twilight. In her words:

He’s intense, and he’s interesting, and he’s got a lot of stuff going on in there, and he’s weird and he’s original. He doesn’t fit the mold and he’s not scared to think or say crazy shit, which is what I love about him.

While it’s perhaps a bit surprising Amazon MGM Studios didn’t opt for an actor who was an unknown, Jeff Bezos has said that in the screen tests it was “so obvious” Pattinson was their Bond that they didn’t dare pick anyone else. We can’t wait to see what his Bond will be like, and given his career thus far, it sounds like it might be unexpected.

While we wait for Bond 26, you can get excited to see Robert Pattinson in Dune: Part 3 on December 18. Oh, and the whole Twilight saga is there for anyone with a Netflix subscription.