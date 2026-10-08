Ben Affleck Knew How To Speak Spanish Before Animals. The Hilarious Reason He Sounds ‘Very Sexy’
The Boston native really has a way with words.
It’s fair to say that Ben Affleck is a man of many talents. He can act, write and direct and, if that weren’t enough, he’s also a skilled producer, with those skills having earned him one of his Oscars. Those who’ve long followed Affleck’s career and personal life may also be aware that he’s bilingual, as he can speak Spanish fluently. He was able to put that skill to use in his latest 2026 movie schedule entry, Animals. CinemaBlend recently spoke to two of Affleck’s co-stars, and they shared a funny take on his “sexy” delivery of the language.
This 2026 Netflix movie release sees Affleck (who also directs) playing mayoral candidate Mark Kimball, who – along with his wife, Abigail (Kerry Washington) – experiences a crisis when their son is kidnapped. Mark and Abigail’s crisis ultimately has far-reaching ramifications, and married undocumented immigrants played by Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez end up being drawn into it. When CB spoke to Méndez and Paz, who are both of Mexican descent, we asked about their director/co-star’s Spanish, and Paz said:
Believe it or not, the “coach” Paz referred to wasn’t a specified member of the crew but instead Méndez. In fact, as the Me Time alum explained, Affleck told him directly that he wanted him to be his dialect coach. Méndez did indeed assist his colleague and, while Affleck ultimately nailed it, his Spanish also sounded “very sexy.”
There's actually a really funny reason for this, and I'm so glad Méndez told us about it. It all goes back to Affleck's formative years...
Anyone who’s seen a telenovela can likely tell you that many of them are very over-the-top, and that motif extends to the way actors deliver dialogue. Honestly, that’s pretty much a trope of many soap operas at this point.
However, it’s cool and funny to hear that it worked for the purposes of Affleck’s latest role. Paz also spoke to the significance of the filmmaker speaking her native language in the film:
On the whole, this movie was a bit of a passionate project for Affleck, who was originally set to direct the film with his buddy, Matt Damon, and his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, playing the lead roles. However, the project was eventually put on the back burner and, when it was revived, Damon stepped away to film The Odyssey. Affleck decided to take on the role in Damon’s place, though Garner exited the project, after advising her ex that playing spouses may be distracting to audiences. Luckily, though, Affleck cast Washington.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
All in all, Ben Affleck and his cast – which also includes beloved actors like Steven Yeun and Gillian Anderson – seem to have enjoyed their time working together. The trailers suggest the stars are giving it their all and, based on Adriana Paz and Luis Gerardo Méndez, audiences will also want to take note of Affleck’s sexy way of speaking spanish. Check out Animals when it becomes streamable for Netflix subscription holders starting on October 9.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.