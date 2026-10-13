Ben Affleck’s Animals Nails This One Major Part Of The Mexican-American Experience, Per Two Of Its Stars
Affleck's co-stars had some keen thoughts to share.
Spoilers for Animals lie ahead, so read on with that in mind.
Animals is one of the latest titles to hit the 2026 movie schedule, and it has quite a bit to offer. Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, this thriller centers around a mayoral candidate and his wife (Kerry Washington), who find themselves reeling after their son is apparently kidnapped. Also drawn into the situation are the couple’s maid and her boyfriend, who are played by Luis Gerardo Méndez and Adriana Paz, respectively. CinemaBlend recently spoke to the two, who discussed the film’s depiction of the Mexican-American experience.
Cecilia Trujillo (Paz) and Ramon Valle (Méndez) live very different lives from the former’s employees, the Kimballs. While Cecilia works to make a living as a housekeeper, Ramon is an undocumented worker, who struggles to find work due to his citizenship status. Their worlds are turned upside down when Ramon’s son, Hector, is unwittingly kidnapped in place of the Kimballs’ son, Denny. That’s just one facet of the character’s arcs, though, and Méndez spoke about one key element the film tackles that rings true to his culture:
Personally, I’d argue that this 2026 Netflix release does present a somewhat more nuanced take on the relationship between Mexican Americans and their white employers. But, on top of that, Ramon and Cecilia are also two people who aren’t just willing to sit around while Ramon remains in captivity. That’s especially evidenced by the fact that Ramon makes his way out of the Kimballs’ house to locate one of the conspirators who’s watching the compound. Méndez also says this:
Throughout the movie, both Cecilia and Ramon must make some very big decisions, and that’s especially the case when it comes to the latter. (I won’t go into the specifics of Animals’ ending here, but Ramon plays a key role in the third act.) Méndez also spoke to the complexities of behavior and how that applies to his and Paz’s characters:
Paz agreed with her co-star’s observations, and she also discussed another key component of Mexican Americans’ experiences in the U.S. – their interactions with helpful people they meet in the U.S. The Emilia Pérez star shared some thoughts on how that’s reflected in the movie:
Affleck seemed to take care in depicting Mexican Americans, and the community as a whole plays heavily into the film. One of the key subplots involves his character, Mark, trying to gain support from the Latin community during his run for mayor. There are also several scenes in which Mark speaks Spanish, and Paz and Méndez praised Affleck’s bilingualism. Authentic Mexican representation has seen strides in some regards, and I’d hope that this movie helps further the trend of creating nuanced roles that reflect the culture.
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Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
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