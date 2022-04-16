Ben Affleck's Dad Shares Honest Thoughts On His Engagement To Jennifer Lopez After Not Even Knowing He Had Proposed

A little over a week ago, it was announced that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are officially engaged (again), after prior rumors , and we’re so happy for them. The actors reignited their relationship in early 2021 after previously having a high-profile romance in the early ‘00s, during which they co-starred in Gigli and Jersey Girl. While the whole world seemingly knows about Bennifer taking the next step, it was big news to Affleck’s father, too, when it was made public by JLo. And he's now sharing honest thoughts on the development

Timothy Affleck, who is 78 years old, and apparently not all that close to his famous son, recently shared that he wasn’t in the loop about the recent engagement. In his words:

I haven’t talked to them in ages, but if everything one reads on the internet is true, they’re having a good time together. He’s quite busy with all of his newfound activities. He’s been working a lot, which no one seems to care about. They care about romance.

While speaking to The Sun , Ben Affleck’s dad got candid about not really speaking to the happy couple, even sharing that he’d only met Jennifer Lopez when her and Affleck dated the first time. Timothy Affleck say that he did recently see his three grandkids, who Affleck shares with Jennifer Garner, but wasn’t up to date on the big proposal. As to whether he approves, he's what he had to say:

That’s fine by me! I’m happy about it.

The older Affleck sounded impressed by JLo, calling her a “special woman” with “a lot” he admires about her. He pointed out how the actress and singer “really worked” hard to get to where she is now, which Affleck’s dad gave the thumbs up about, too. He also said this:

I don’t know anything about wedding plans or anything like that. But I don’t imagine there will be a repeat of the last wedding arrangements. The last time the media went berserk. They just went crazy, and I’m sure that had an effect; it would have an effect on anyone, really. But I imagine they can handle it more now, I hope so. Ben’s getting up there; he’s pushing 50.

Back in June 2021, when Bennifer rumors were heating back up, Timothy Affleck admitted to having “never heard” of the rumors either, calling it “nonsense”. He then took some time then to criticize Hollywood’s focus on romance over the work being done within the industry.

Jennifer Lopez revealed the big news on Friday, April 8 via her newsletter. She later shared that Ben Affleck proposed to her in the bubble bath , which she called her “favorite place on Earth.” She said she was totally “taken off guard” but is elated to be once again engaged to the Gone Girl actor. The actor previously became engaged in 2002 but called it off in 2004. Both ended up moving on with the significant others they would each have children with afterwards – Affleck with Jennifer Garner and Lopez with Marc Anthony.

JLo has also shared her engagement ring, which holds an estimated $10 million green diamond. The “Jenny From The Block” singer said that green is her “lucky color,” making the engagement ring choice perfect just for her. The couple are also reportedly looking for a house together that could be priced at $50 million and have 17 bathrooms. Based on Timothy Afflleck's comments, he likely won't be paying a visit to the abode, but it's at least nice to hear that the couple have