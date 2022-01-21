Are Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Going To Get Engaged Again?

Celebrity couples have a way of capturing the public’s attention, and there’s no greater example right now than Bennifer 2.0. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez’s reunion broke the internet months ago, especially since it was so soon after JLO’s split with Alex Rodriguez . But could the two A-listers end up getting engaged again?

Ben Affleck and JLO were the "it" couple during the early 2000’s, constantly being photographed by paparazzi and making headlines. But after starring in some movies together , their engagement was eventually broken off . Although the latest reports indicate that a ring might be in their future. As an anonymous source recently shared:

They are madly in love and Jen totally has Ben's back, which is why she wanted to make her support and stance known publicly. Things between their children are pretty organic at this point. The families respect each other and also get along, so things are all good and fine on that front. Their friends think they will get engaged eventually and it's only a matter of time.

Well, my mind is blown. Bennifer is already back with a vengeance, but could this reunion actually lead to wedding bells? That remains to be seen for the time being, but it looks like a new engagement could occur. We’ll just have to see if this ends up actually playing out as it's been rumored.

This latest report about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez comes to us from ET , although the outlet didn’t name its specific source. But it’s seemingly someone close to the notable couple, who would have insider knowledge about how their relationship is moving forward. From their account, Bennifer is going strong, and there might be some rings exchanged in the future.

This thrilling “update” about the power couple comes after Ben Affleck made some headlines for an interview he did with Howard Stern. A number of his quotes were taken out of context , especially related to his ex-wife and co-parent Jennifer Garner. But according to the same anonymous source, the online discourse didn’t affect his relationship with JLO. As they put it,

Jen and Ben are doing great. Ben's interview with Howard Stern didn't really put too much of a strain on their relationship. They understand that things like this happen sometimes, and words can get misconstrued.

Of course, we’ll just have to wait and see if these rumors about Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez actually come to fruition. But one thing is clear: if they get engaged again, it’s sure to break the internet. Fans and celebs alike freaked out when their reunion went public, and that’s only going to be amplified if the couple is once again engaged.