The Best Bob Newhart Movies And TV Shows And How To Watch Them

Yet another person in the business of laughter has inspired tears as the world said goodbye to Bob Newhart. The legendary comedian and actor passed away at 94, following a series of unspecified “short illnesses,” according to his publicist, on July 18, 2024.

The groundbreaking star leaves behind a grand legacy of hilarious stand-up and leading roles in some of the best sitcoms of all time, as well as quite a few memorable funny big screen efforts. In celebration of his life and career, we take a look back at the best Bob Newhart movies and TV shows, along with where to check them out.

The Bob Newhart Show (1972-1978)

A successful Chicago psychologist (played by Newhart) deals with the often comical situations involving his patients and his loved ones.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Not to be confused with a variety show of the same that the comedian hosted in the 1960s, The Bob Newhart Show is one of the most acclaimed sitcoms of its time — and all time — earning four Emmy nominations for its whip-smart observational comedy style.

Catch-22 (1970)

A scared U.S. military pilot (played by Alan Arkin) tries to have himself branded insane to ensure his release from flying missions during World War II.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart steals the show in director Mike Nichols and writer Buck Henry’s adaptation of Joseph Heller’s clever war satire, Catch-22 — which was later made into a Hulu original miniseries — as Major Major, who wants nothing more but to be left alone.

Cold Turkey (1971)

When a major tobacco company offers to give $25 million dollars to any city or town whose residents can abstain from smoking for 30 days, a local reverend (played by Dick Van Dyke) struggles to lead his Iowa community to victory.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart plays Merwin Wren, the advertising executive who invents the no-smoking contest, in Cold Turkey — an uproarious ensemble comedy from writer and director Norman Lear.

The Rescuers Movies (1977, 1990)

The adventures of two courageous mice (voiced by Newhart and Eva Gabor) who travel the world offering their help to young people in great danger.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart first collaborated with Disney to lend his voice to the role of Bernard in The Rescuers, and would again 13 years later for The Rescuers Down Under — both of which could have had a chance to win the Best Animated Feature Oscar had the category existed back then.

First Family (1980)

An inside look at the mishaps and hijinks that take place behind closed doors at the White House, as seen through the eyes of the President of the United States (Newhart), the First Lady (Madeline Kahn), and the First Daughter (Gilda Radner).

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart reunited with Buck Henry (now both writing and directing) to play the leader of the free world in First Family — a zany, star-studded political comedy that, thankfully, never really takes itself seriously.

Newhart (1982-1990)

A New Yorker (played by Newhart) who writes how-to books for a living decides to move him and his wife (played by Mary Frann) to a small town in Vermont where they run an inn and make friends with a number of eccentric locals.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart would return to the small screen to lead another self-titled, Emmy-nominated sitcom, Newhart, which boasts an iconic and hilarious finale that has since been parodied by Craig Ferguson and more.

Saturday Night Live (1980, 1995)

Filmed live from New York, this long-running show features a mix of ridiculous sketches and musical performances, with a different celebrity guest host for each episode.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart headlined two episodes of one of the best sketch comedy series, Saturday Night Live — once for the 18th episode of Season 5 and again for Season 20, Episode 12, in which he demonstrates his wonderful stand-up talents in each of his opening monologues.

Bob Newhart: Off The Record (1992)

The comedian does what he did for a living before starring in The Bob Newhart Show — stand-up comedy — at the Raymond Theatre in Pasadena, California.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: To see even more of Newhart’s sharp skills from behind a microphone, take a look at Off the Record — a Showtime original comedy special in which he performs some of his most beloved sketches in front of a live audience.

The Simpsons (1996)

The comic misadventures of a working class family from the city of Springfield.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart made a cameo as himself on a Season 7 episode of one of the best animated TV shows of all time, The Simpsons, called “Bart the Fink,” in which he is mistakenly brought on to pay tribute to a supposedly dead Krusty the Clown.

In & Out (1997)

A high school English teacher (played by Academy Award winner Kevin Kline) receives a whirlwind of unwanted attention when a former student (played by Matt Dillon) identifies him as a homosexual during his Oscar acceptance speech.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart plays a funny supporting role as the principal of the school where Kline’s character teaches in In & Out — a charming, funny LGBTQ+ movie from director Frank Oz.

Elf (2003)

Years after he was mistakenly brought to the North Pole and raised as an elf, a grown-up human (played by Will Ferrell) journeys to New York to meet his biological father (played by James Caan).

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart plays Buddy’s adoptive father, Papa Elf, and serves as the narrator of one of the best Christmas movies ever, director Jon Favreau’s Elf, which is also one of the funniest holiday movies of its time, or any time.

The Librarian Movies (2004-2008)

The adventures of a book lover (played by Noah Wyle) who becomes part of a secret society of scholars who embark on death-defying quests to locate ancient, mystical items.

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: Newhart stars as Judson, the mysterious mentor to Wyle’s lead character, in the made-for-TV adventure films The Librarian: Quest for the Spear, 2006’s The Librarian: Return to King Solomon’s Mines, and The Librarian: The Curse of the Judas Chalice, as well as three episodes of the spin-off series, The Librarians.

The Big Bang Theory (2007-2019)

A pair of geeky physicists (played by Johnny Galecki and Jim Parsons) form an unlikely friendship with their attractive neighbor (played by Kaley Cuoco).

Why it is one of Bob Newhart’s best: One of Newhart’s more recent popular characters was his Emmy-winning recurring role alongside CBS’ The Big Bang Theory cast as Sheldon’s childhood hero, Professor Proton, whom he would also reprise on Young Sheldon.

Bob Newhart was one of the greatest comedic talents to ever live and he will be deeply missed. At least we have these great movies and TV shows to keep his legacy alive.