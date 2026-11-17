The Marvel Cinematic Universe is constantly putting out new projects and most hotly anticipated upcoming Marvel movie is definitely Avengers: Doomsday. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are hyped to see this crossover event, which will feature Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the MCU. Kevin Feige recently spoke about his original plans for Kang and Doctor Doom, and fans are not exactly buying his comments.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday is limited, but from the outside it seems like the title character was brought in after Jonathan Majors was fired as Kang by the studio. Although in the Doomsday edition of Empire Magazine (via Twitter) Feige painted another picture, saying:

It probably would still have been called ‘The Kang Dynasty’, but it would have been a set-up for Doom, midway through that movie.

Well, my mind is blown. For years it seemed like the MCU was setting up Kang to be the shared universe's next big bad, thanks to his roles in Loki and Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (both of which are streaming with a Disney+ subscription). Although according to Feige, the next Avengers movie was always going to pivot the focus over to RDJ's Doctor Doom. That definitely would have been a plot twist, but the Marvel fandom doesn't necessarily think that Feige is telling the truth.

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The Kang actor was notably fired after Jonathan Majors was found guilty on third-degree assault and harassment in the trial against his ex. Fans assumed this is why the character was written off, with Doctor Doom instead brought in as the antagonist of the next Avengers movie, formerly titled The Kang Dynasty. Kevin Feige's comment paint a very different picture, but fans aren't necessarily buying what he's selling. Some Twitter responses to the above comment include:

This is a lie

fellas just lie for no reason

I ain't believing that for one second bro 💀

Yes, I am sure, Mr. Feige.

My favorite thing about Kevin Fiege is that when shit goes south, he just straight up beats the drum that this was the original plan. Damn straight 😭😭

Well, that was honest. Marvel fans are known for being passionate about the shared universe, and they didn't hold back their thoughts about Kevin Feige's Kang comments. Folks online seem to think that the's not telling the truth about the original plans for the next Avengers movie. We'll just have to see what they think when Doomsday arrives in theaters next month.

All will be revealed when Avengers: Doomsday its release on December 18th as part of the 2026 movie release list. No one is expecting Kang to show up, but we'll have to see if he gets referenced at all throughout the movie's mysterious runtime.