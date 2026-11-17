The newest Saturday Night Live episode aired last weekend, with comedian John Mulaney serving as Season 52’s latest host and Phoebe Bridgers performing as the musical guest. Unsurprisingly, the episode began with a cold open centered around recent events, and it centered on the controversy surrounding Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang. As part of that segment, Elon Musk was lampooned by the show again and, after he expressed disappointment with the impression, cast member Jeremy Culhane reacted.

Elon Musk Responds To SNL’s Latest Impression Of Him

SNL’s latest cold open sees the CIA gathering the U.S’ biggest tech magnates for a training session on not exposing secrets to potential operatives. The presiding official (played by Mulaney) speaks to Musk (Jeremy Culhane), Mark Zuckerberg (Andrew Dismukes), Sam Altman (Ben Marshall), Dario Amodei (Jane Wickline) and Peter Thiel (James Austin Johnson). After Mulaney’s character unsuccessfully tries to make his case, Huang (played by returning cast member Bowen Yang) warns his colleagues using his own experience.

Ultimately, the real Elon Musk appeared to be less than impressed with the sketch, in which Mulaney’s character used venn diagrams to explain to the CEOs that a woman wouldn’t truly be interested in them without an ulterior motive. In response, Musk dropped a comment under the sketch on X and included a diagram of his own:

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

Throughout the sketch, Culhane’s Musk makes several random statements at the fictional briefing, one of which sees him compare himself to James Bond and another in which he tries to connect with Huang over their leather jackets. It’s because of those random asides that both the CIA official and even Huang use spray bottles on Culhane’s Musk. On X, after someone ranked the performances the actual SpaceX founder shared his take on Culhane’s impression, writing:

I’d give them maybe 5/10 for me. They need to try harder.

This isn’t the first time Musk has taken issue with an impression of himself on Saturday Night Live. Back in late 2024, the tech mogul – who also hosted SNL in 2021 – called out Dana Carvey for his take on him. The following year would also see Musk chastise Mike Meyers’ impression of him as well. The Tesla figurehead is far from the only star to ever take issue with an impression, as Kanye West disliked Chris Redd’s impressio n of him Also, Ice Cube was dismissive of Kenan Thompson’s take on him.

How Did Jeremy Culhane React To Elon Musk’s Critique?

After this latest Musk impression, Jeremy Culhane took to his Instagram story to share a headline about Musk’s reaction. The Sex Lives of College Girls alum simply added the following caption to his post:

Talk about an epic vulgar roast.

Reading between the lines, Culhane’s response seems to be a bit of trolling on his part. He may not have gone into detail, but it’s easy to get the feeling that he’s not too perturbed by Musk’s reaction to his performance. On the night of the taping, the actor’s performance also generated considerable laughs from the live studio audience. As for whether Musk might feel compelled to issue a response to the comedian’s social media post, that remains to be seen.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

What can probably be assumed at this point, however, is that as long as Elon Musk remains in the news, this probably won’t be the last time he’s parodied on the long-running sketch comedy show. Viewers will ultimately just have to wait and see if or how further sketches materialize and for what reason. On that note, check out Saturday Night Live when it airs on the titular night at 11:30 p.m. ET amid the 2026 TV schedule. Episodes are also available to stream with a Peacock subscription.