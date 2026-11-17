I can't remember the last time a Saturday Night Live sketch had people talking quite as much as the "Sister" sketch has. Former SNL writer and frequent host John Mulaney returned to host SNL this past weekend, and among the sketches featured was a faux medical ad for "Sister," the ultimate elder care provider for your family. The clip has sparked quite a bit of conversation after humorously raising the topic of daughters -- and in many cases, by proxy, their spouses -- being relied on more often than sons to make themselves available, and oftentimes upend their lives, to care for an aging parent. It's the rare kind of sketch that makes people laugh as much as it makes many want to cry at the truth of it.

It's been interesting to see the comments from fans across social media in response to the sketch, but I also found myself wanting to watch it again, and a few funny things caught my eye when I did.

(Image credit: NBC/SNL)

The Happy Birthday Texts

One subtle detail that I appreciated was the fact that when Mulaney's "Brother" character texts his sister to alert her that "dad fell," we see that the previous text exchanges between the two siblings are bland Happy Birthday messages from brother.

Latest Videos From Cinemablend Watch full video here:

I hate when a movie or TV series shows a text exchange on screen and it's clear there were no previous texts between two people who likely have texted in the past. Not only does the "Sister" SNL sketch avoid that bit of annoyingness, it also uses the previous texts to show us just how much distance exists between these two particular siblings. It's funny and also makes me feel bad -- kind of like the whole sketch does.

Also, I did briefly question why there wasn't a Happy Birthday text from Sister to Brother between the two he'd sent to her (marking a year passing between the two exchanges), then quickly deduced that it's likely because she called him on his birthday, instead of texting.

(Image credit: NBC/SNL)

The Warnings

At the very end of the sketch, I had to pause it to read the captions. As is the case in many pharmaceutical ads, this one wraps up with a nod to the company responsible for the treatment, and then runs through a rapid but alarming list of potential side effects.

If you missed any of this, here's what it says:

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Sister, from the makers of you.

This seems like a dry dig at "Brother," lest he forget that the person or people in need of care are presumably the same person/people who brought him into the world and raised him.

As for the side effects, disclaimers and warnings:

Quantities are limited. Sister may break down without warning. Offer void if sister has a good therapist.

It seems fair to warn users that the sister who's being relied on to shoulder most or all of the responsibility of care might occasionally emotionally collapse under the weight of it. And it's also fair to warn users that this "elder care system" won't work on any sister who has the psychological support to help her see through any suggestion or pressure that she should be the sole person responsible for care-giving. Quantities are limited sounds more like a mention for an HSN sale item than it does for medical treatment, but I suppose the messaging really is true for all siblings. I sure am grateful for mine!

This Saturday Night Live sketch has only been up on YouTube for a couple of days and has already amassed more than three million views. It's quickly becoming one of those sketches that makes the round and will likely be talked about and remembered for a long time. You can watch the sketch below, or check out John Mulaney's full episode of SNL with a Peacock subscription.