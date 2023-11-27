See Beyoncé's Destiny's Child Members Show Up For Her Renaissance Movie Premiere – Just Not Together

True friendship means showing up to celebrate each other’s achievements. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve been apart, when something like Beyoncé’s Renaissance is about to land on the 2023 movie schedule , people are going to show up. And while they weren’t pictured together at that concert film’s big premiere, the whole lineup for Destiny’s Child was present to commemorate Queen Bey’s big night.

Former groupmates Kelly Rowland, Michelle Williams, LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett were all on hand to deliver looks and support at the recent Renaissance premiere event. However, as reported by People , there wasn’t a big reunion moment for the world to take part in. At least, not one that was seen by the general public.

However, that just means the ladies got to take their own time to shine individually throughout the evening. And naturally, there are some stunning photos that were taken to still inspire hopes for an eventual re-teaming of this iconic pop act. In the meantime, take a look at these photos from the event, showing off Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams, respectively:

With looks like those, and all of Destiny’s Child together in one location, there’s one subject that everyone is probably starting to mull over right now. Perhaps the reason behind the lack of an in-public reunion was, quite simply, that the Destiny’s Child women might want to duck any sort of rumors of getting the group back together for a reunion tour.

That’s exactly what happened with N*SYNC’s big VMA reunion , and those hopes aren’t going away any time soon. And while what we know about Renaissance definitely indicates that the movie is as a celebration of Beyoncé’s career as a solo artist, through the presentation of her latest concert tour, this just makes thoughts of the girls back together again increasingly harder to dismiss.

It doesn't seem that far off to question that possibility, as Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams teamed up for Beyoncé's 2018 Coachella set. What cannot be questioned, however, is just how good LaTavia Roberson and LeToya Luckett also looked when taking the silver carpet for Bey's big concert movie. From left to right, you can see just how much each woman sparkled in an already luminous event:

Is there a potential for a Destiny’s Child reunion? Anything’s possible through the powers of women, and I’d be surprised if there wasn’t already a mention of such a possibility. But unfortunately rumors, speculation, and vague pop culture prophecies are all we have to go on for now. So don’t hold your breath, but keep hope alive; because who knows what the future will bring.

Brace yourselves folks, as Renaissance: A film by Beyoncé is set to take the stage, only in theaters. And if you’re a Taylor Swift fan who happens to also be part of the Bey Hive, you could probably make it a double feature as Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Concert Film is probably still playing. And know that Jennifer Lopez is following in their movie footsteps with a project of her own. Check your local listings before heading out, and don’t forget to warm up your voice, as well as your dancing shoes.