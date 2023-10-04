Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé: Release Date, Trailer And More Details About The Concert Movie

Without a doubt, 2023 has been one of the biggest years in Beyoncé ’s career. The prolific recording artist, who is lovingly known as Queen Bey to her fans, has shattered Grammy records , embarked upon a massive world tour, and is preparing to release her own concert movie. What? Oh yeah, Beyoncé, like Taylor Swift with her Eras concert film , will soon take her massively successful world tour to the silver screen with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, an experience that sounds like something fans of her music, and general moviegoers, won’t want to miss.

If this is the first you’re hearing about one of the latest concert films on the 2023 movie schedule, don’t worry, because we have all the details about its release date, where you’ll be able to see it, and what to expect from the whole experience.

By the end of the year, moviegoers around the world will be able to watch Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé on the big screen, as the concert film is slated to be released on December 1, 2023, the artist’s Parkwood Entertainment announced in early October. Now, anyone within driving distance of a major theater chain will be able to experience the tour -- which was attended by more than 2.7 million fans over the course of its 56 performances -- for themselves.

In late September 2023, Variety reported that Beyoncé was planning to release a concert film based on her Renaissance world tour in December, but not much else was confirmed at the time. However, a few days later, Queen Bey and her team not only confirmed that the highly-talked-about theatrical experience was happening, but they released a trailer showcasing what will unfold when the film hits the big screen later in the year.

The two-minute trailer features a series of clips from both the massive concert experience and the happenings behind the scenes of Beyoncé’s international tour. However, the ambiguous nature and mixed tones of the trailer leave the door open to a great number of questions about what fans can expect from the show. Although it's clear from this brief trailer that we're in for some incredible happenings, both on and off the stage.

Renaissance Will Document The Singer’s Massive 2023 Tour And The Journey That Brought Her There

As seen in the trailer above, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will document the singer’s massive 2023 world tour, one that brought out celebrity attendees like Brie Larson , took inspiration from the Barbiecore movement , and dazzled millions of fans all over the world. The trailer’s description states that the upcoming concert film follows the tour from its inception, to its opening night in Stockholm, Sweden, to its grand finale at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri.

Renaissance will also explore Beyoncé’s role in crafting practically every aspect of the tour that filled football stadiums around the world. This could very well put the concert film in the same category as Madonna: Truth or Dare, the 1991 music documentary that followed the singer on her 1990 Blond Ambition World Tour. It combined concert footage with artistically shot backstage footage diving more into her personal life and goals, and it seems like the "Singler Ladies" singer is doing something similar.

The Renaissance World Tour Concluded Its Months-Long Run On October 1, 2023

Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé will open in theaters exactly two months after the tour on which it was based wrapped up its 56-date and 39-city journey from May to October 2023. As mentioned above, Beyoncé and her crew traveled around the world over the course of five months, bringing the larger-than-life experience to concertgoers in places like the United Kingdom, France, and some of the most iconic venues in North America.

Beyoncé’s first solo tour since 2016’s The Formation World Tour was in support of her 2022 album, Renaissance, a release that was not without its own controversies due to the topics the singer discussed during the record’s 62-minute runtime.

The Concert Film Will Be Playing In Theater Chains Like AMC, Regal, And Cinemark

When Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé opens on the big screen in December, it will be screening at major theater chains like AMC, Regal, Cinemark, Cinepolis, and Cineplex throughout the United States. However, there are a few things that prospective moviegoers should keep in mind before setting off to see one of the most iconic singers of all time create a theatrical experience like no other.

Beyoncé’s Parkwood Entertainment announced that showings of the concert film will only take place on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, but it will be in theaters for a minimum of four weeks with multiple screenings per day. Though Christmas is on a Monday in 2023, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility for Renaissance to make an exception for one of the bigger movie days of the year.

Tickets for the concert film start at $22, but there will be a customary surcharge for IMAX and Dolby Cinema at AMC showings, as well as other premium formats at the various other theater chains participating in the rollout.

Renaissance Will Have A Runtime Over Two-And-A-Half Hours

When it was announced that the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour film was shorter than the shows from the actual tour , Swifties were understandably a little dismayed concerning the news. But it appears that won’t be a problem with Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, as the upcoming theatrical experience will have a runtime of 2 hours and 40 minutes, according to AMC Theatres . Per the Setlist.fm page for Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour, the shows were, on average, 2 hours and 30 minutes, though there were some outliers that were a tad longer.

Now, there could be some segments of the actual concert portion of the film cut out to make room for behind-the-scenes footage seen in the Renaissance trailer. However, it looks like there is a very small difference in the actual runtime of the film compared to the live show.

Beyoncé Previously Released The Homecoming Concert Film In 2019

Though Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé will be the singer’s first theatrical concert experience, she has turned one of her successful concerts into a concert film before this. Back in 2019, Beyoncé and Netflix teamed up to release Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé, an intimate and in-depth look at her 2018 Coachella headlining set and the road that led her to that monumental performance. The two-hour concert film was full of standout moments ranging from her regal entrance to one of the biggest on-stage reunions in the festival’s storied history.

