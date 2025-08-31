Insider Drops Claims About Whether Blake Lively Will Reach Out To Estranged Friend Taylor Swift Amid Her Engagement

One of the biggest pieces of news over the past few days has been the announcement of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement. Fans and celebrities alike have reacted, sending their well wishes to the happy couple. One person who’s yet to reach out publicly is Blake Lively, who’s reportedly been estranged from longtime pal Swift amid her legal situation with Justin Baldoni. Now, an insider is dropping claims in regard to whether Lively may choose to reach out to her former BFF now that she’s engaged.

Insider Speaks About The State Of The Lively/Swift Friendship Amid The Engagement News

Earlier this year, it was rumored that Taylor Swift and Blake Lively’s friendship was still holding up well after the former was name-dropped in It Ends with Us-related lawsuits. More recent reports, however, have purported that the two women are still on the outs. It doesn’t seem as though a massive engagement is going to bring the pair together either. A source spoke to DailyMail and claimed Lively allegedly “doesn’t talk about Taylor at all” at this point. They also poured cold water on the notion of Lively contacting Swift about her nuptials:

Blake didn't reach out [following the engagement announcement] and isn't going to. This isn't the time. What would be the point of reaching out now? It really makes no sense. [Lively] has bigger fish to fry.'

For years, Blake Lively (38) and Taylor Swift (35) were the best of friends, having been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions. Swift is even the godmother to the three daughters Lively shares with husband Ryan Reynolds (48). That sheer level of closeness is why DailyMail’s source alleges that had the Swift and Lively’s relationship not soured, there would be a very different conversation happening right now in regard to wedding plans:

This is something that we would've talked about in the past, like what was going to happen, if she was going to be in the wedding, what that would look like. All of that. But now, it's just silence. There's no ‘will she or won't she’ about Blake being in the wedding, because she just won't. She knows that, and I don't think she particularly wants to talk about that.

Neither the “Bad Blood” performer nor the Another Simple Favor alum have referenced each other in public in recent months. All the while, the Grammy winner’s link to the Lively/Baldoni legal battle remains a topic of interest.

How Did Taylor Swift Get Pulled Into Blake Lively’s Legal Issues With Justin Baldoni?

Back in December 2024, Blake Lively filed a legal complaint against Justin Baldoni, whom she worked with on the film It Ends with Us. Lively specifically accused Baldoni of sexually harassing her on the set and she eventually filed suit against him and others over that same claim as well as the allegation that Baldoni launched a smear campaign against her. Baldoni vehemently denied the assertions and eventually countersued Lively and more for alleged extortion, defamation and more.

Taylor Swift’s name came up in a suit filed by Justin Baldoni (the director of IEWU), who claimed that Blake Lively used her during a creative meeting to pressure him into using her version of the film’s rooftop scene. Eventually, Swift was also subpoenaed as part of the legal proceedings. By May 2025, Baldoni’s camp claimed that Lively threatened to release text messages from Swift unless the singer publicly showed support for her, a claim that Lively’s team denied. It was later reported that Taylor’s father, Scott Swift, revealed that threat to Baldoni’s lawyers in order to convince them to drop the subpoena against his daughter. Said subpoena was indeed dropped later on.

Since all of this reportedly transpired, Blake Lively and Taylor Swift’s relationship has purportedly been on ice. It’s been alleged that Swift is “furious” with Lively for supposedly “using her for clout and leverage in her dealings with Justin.” Whether any kind of reconciliation might occur remains to be seen. For now, though, this latest source’s comments suggest that fans shouldn’t expect Lively to attend Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding let alone be a part of it.