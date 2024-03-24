Bond Actor George Lazenby Has Weighed In On Aaron Taylor-Johnson Possibly Taking Over, And Why He's Pretty Sure He Hasn't Won The Role Yet

Speculation is mounting in regard to the world of the James Bond movies that Aaron Taylor-Johnson will be officially signing on as the next 007 in just a matter of days. Previous 007 reports from December 2022 also hinted at his casting, and there have been persistent rumors. Now, former Bond actor George Lazenby has shared his thoughts on the former Kick-Ass actor potentially stepping into the iconic role. He shared some keen thoughts on whether Taylor-Johnson is right for the role. Not only that, but Lazenby's comments also suggest he thinks the Nocturnal Animals actor should hold off on getting his tuxedo tailored at this point, as he doesn't think he's won the role yet.

George Lazenby, whose single portrayal of the suave Bond has solidified his place in the popular British spy franchise lore, shared his thoughts on the supposed casting with TMZ . The 84-year-old actor believes there are several reasons why Taylor-Johnson would work as Bond , citing he can handle the demanding aspects of the action movie role—from the high-octane stunts to charming the audience and the characters alike. Lazenby pointed out that the Bullet Train performer, at 33, possesses the requisite toughness and charm to navigate the complex and glamorous world of British espionage.

But, as mentioned, despite the endorsement, the Gettysburg veteran opined that Aaron Taylor-Johnson might not have secured the role just yet. Reflecting on his experience auditioning for the British Secret Agent in the 1960s, the seasoned actor recalled undergoing rigorous tests and auditions before being selected. He suggests that if the Fall Guy star is indeed in the running, a similar process might be underway, underscoring the meticulous selection process that has always characterized the casting of James Bond.

(Image credit: EON Productions)

George Lazenby also touched on the evolving international nature of the spy franchise, noting that the character has been portrayed over the past 60 years by actors of various nationalities, including Scottish, Welsh, Irish, English and Australian talents like himself. This diversity, according to Lazenby, speaks to the character's universal appeal, emphasizing that the actor's nationality is secondary to their ability to bring authenticity and justice to the role.

Offering advice to the potential next 007, he encouraged the Golden Globe winner to bring his unique flair to the character, much like he did during his tenure as the secret agent. He stressed the importance of reinventing the role to fit one's persona while staying true to the essence of the world and characters created by novelist Ian Fleming. These are indeed wise words, and you can't help but appreciate his take on Aaron Taylor-Johnson's merits. If the star does land the role, then he might want to take heed of these sentiments.

George Lazenby had the unthinkable task of being the first actor to take on the role following Sean Connery’s departure from the series. While he only suited up for the iconic part once, his performance cemented himself as some people's favorite actor in the role of the character, including Christopher Nolan. It would also become the most essential Bond movie that influenced No Time To Die. So, his endorsement of Aaron Taylor-Johnson -- who would theoretically succeed Daniel Craig -- should encourage the young star and fans of the long-running series.

Ultimately, we'll need confirmation from EON Productions before officially celebrating any new 007 casting, though. In the meantime, Aaron Taylor-Johnson's cinematic journey continues with his return to the 2024 movie schedule, albeit in roles far removed from the world of espionage. Audiences can look forward to seeing him in The Fall Guy, opening on May 3rd, followed by his eponymous role in Kraven the Hunter, which expands Sony's Spider-Man Universe and releases on August 30th.