The Idol Cast: Where You've Seen The Actors From The HBO Drama Series Before

After what seems like years of headlines , revealing and expansive profiles about the ups and downs of the show’s production , and major on-set shakeups, HBO’s highly-anticipated The Idol has finally premiered. The new drama series tells a story of fame, excess, and identity with its saga about Lily-Rose Depp’s aspiring pop star and her complicated relationship with a self-help guru played by Abel “ The Weeknd ” Tesfaye, who also co-created the new series.

So, if you watched the show as it debuted, or plan on catching it later with your Max subscription , there’s a good chance you’re wondering where you’ve seen The Idol cast before. Well, we’re about to break down all the major players in this much talked about new arrival.

(Image credit: HBO)

Lily-Rose Depp (Jocelyn)

Lily-Rose Depp sits atop The Idol cast as Jocelyn, an up-and-coming pop star whose rise in fame and popularity is at the center of the show’s complex narrative.

The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, the young actress and model makes her TV debut with The Idol, though she has appeared in several high-profile film projects over the past few years. This includes roles in The Dancer, The King, Voyagers, and Silent Night.

(Image credit: HBO)

Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye (Tedros)

Abel Tesfaye, better known by his stage name, The Weeknd, co-leads The Idol cast as Tedros, a self-help guru who acts more like a cult leader than anything else.

Outside of his successful music career, which has led to the “Blinding Lights” singer performing at the Super Bowl , Coachella, and some of the biggest stadiums around the world, Tesfay has also made several film and TV appearances. This most notably includes a brief yet unforgettable cameo in Uncut Gems .

(Image credit: HBO)

Troye Sivan (Xander)

Next up is Troye Sivan, who appears as Xander, Jocelyn’s creative director and confidante.

If you recently watched X-Men Origins: Wolverine, then you’ll most likely recognize Sivan from his portrayal of a young James Howlet, a.k.a., Logan, from the 2009 Marvel movie. Since then, the singer and actor has appeared in movies like Boy Erased and Three Months. He has also made small-screen appearances on shows like Saturday Night Live, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and multiple others.

(Image credit: HBO)

Da’Vine Joy Randolph

Da’Vine Joy Randolph appears as Destiny, one of Jocelyn’s managers.

There are plenty of reasons why Randolph looks so familiar, and that’s because she’s appeared in movies like Dolemite Is My Name, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The Lost City, and On the Come Up, to name a few. Her TV credits include turns on This Is Us, Empire, High Fidelity, People of Earth, Madagascar: A Little Wild, and most recently, Only Murders in the Building, in which she plays Detective Williams.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jennie Ruby Jane (Dyanne)

Jennie Ruby Jane stars as Dyanne, one of Jocelyn’s backup dancers who joins her on her rise to fame.

If you’re a fan of K-pop, you should be awfully familiar with Jane, as she is a member of the incredibly successful girl group Blackpink, in which she performs mononymously as Jennie. And, though she appeared on the 2018 Korean reality program Village Survival, the Eight, Jane is making her acting debut with her performance on The Idol.

(Image credit: HBO)

Suzanna Son (Chloe)

Suzanna Son shows up on The Idol as Chloe, one of Tedros’ many followers in the Los Angeles area.

Prior to joining The Idol cast, Son made a name for herself in the 2021 indie film, Red Rocket.

(Image credit: HBO)

Moses Sumney (Izaak)

Moses Sumney takes on the role of Izaak, another one of Tedros’ followers.

Like several other members of the show’s cast, The Idol is Sumney’s first acting gig. However, he’s had a rather successful music career the past decade, releasing multiple studio albums and making appearances with the likes of Tessa Thompson, Andrew Bird, Bon Iver, and Beck, to name a few.

(Image credit: HBO)

Jane Adams (Nikki)

Jane Adams portrays Nikki, an executive at Jocelyn’s record label.

One of the most established stars in the cast, Adams has made dozens of film and TV appearances throughout her career, including Happiness, Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events, Hung, Easy, and most recently, the Max original series , Hacks. Fans of You’ve Got Mail will also probably recognize Adams from her small part as Sydney Anne, the talk show host who flirts with Greg Kinnear’s character.

(Image credit: HBO)

Hank Azaria (Chaim)

Hank Azaria pops up as Chaim, another one of Jocelyn’s managers.

Probably best known for voicing countless iconic characters on The Simpsons, Azaria has also had a legendary career in a live-action capacity, as well. Over the years, he’s appeared in movies like Grosse Pointe Blank, The Birdcage, Heat, Mystery Men, Year One, and multiple others. His TV work is just as impressive with shows like Mad About You, Huff, Ray Donovan, Life & Beth, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel under his belt.

(Image credit: HBO)

Hari Nef (Talia)

Hari Nef plays Talia, a reporter covering Jocelyn’s story.

Prior to landing a role on the new HBO show, Nef made a name for herself on the Amazon original series, Transparent, which she followed up with roles on You, Camping, And Just Like That…, and most recently, Extrapolations. Nef is also set to appear in the upcoming Barbie movie .

(Image credit: HBO)

Rachel Sennott (Leia)

Next up is Rachel Sennott, who takes on the role of Leia, Jocelyn’s best friend and trusty assistant.

Since giving her breakout performance in the 2020 dramedy, Shiva Baby, Sennott has continued to rise through the ranks of young Hollywood. In recent years, she’s appeared in everything from movies like Bodies Bodies Bodies and shows like Call Your Mother, with more on the way.

(Image credit: HBO)

Dan Levy

Multi-Primetime Emmy Award winner Dan Levy also appears on the series. The son of Canadian comedy legend Eugene Levy is best known for his turn as David Rose on Schitt’s Creek , though he does have numerous other credits to his name. Movies like Happiest Season, Admission, and Stage Fright have all given Levy time to show his comedy chops. He’s also slated to be in the upcoming Haunted Mansion movie later this summer.

(Image credit: HBO)

Eli Roth

Horror director Eli Roth also appears, in his latest in a long line of acting gigs. In addition to directing movies like Cabin Fever, Hostel, Knock Knock, and The Green Inferno, Roth has shown off his acting chops in everything from Inglorious Basterds to The House with a Clock in Its Walls.



(Image credit: HBO)

Ramsey

Ramsey joins the long list of The Idol cast members making their acting debut on the new show, as all of her work prior to the series’ debut has been in the world of music. Her track “Love Surrounds You” appeared during the first season of Euphoria.

(Image credit: HBO)

Mike Dean

And then there is record producer Mike Dean, who makes his acting debut on The Idol. Prior to joining the show’s expansive cast, he made a name for himself working on seminal hip hop albums like Kayne West’s The College Dropout, Kid Cudi’s Man on the Moon II: The Legend of Mr. Rager, and Jay-Z and Kanye West’s Watch the Throne. He’s also worked on Beyoncé’s Lemonade, Frank Ocean’s Blonde, and countless others.

Well, that about wraps up the major players in The Idol cast. New episodes air Sunday nights on HBO and streaming on Max. If you want to know about the other great shows coming out in the next few months, check out our 2023 TV schedule .