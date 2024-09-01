Brad Pitt And George Clooney ‘Still Have Their Magic’ In Wolfs, But What Are Critics Saying About The Action-Comedy Overall?
The upcoming movie premiered at Venice Film Festival.
Arguably no two actors embodied early 21st century Hollywood glamor more than Brad Pitt and George Clooney. Age-wise, the actors may have reached silver fox status, but for Pitt and Clooney's new project together, they’re lone wolves. Or Wolfs, rather, as the 2024 movie calendar would have it. The Jon Watts action-comedy premiered September 1 at the Venice Film Festival, and critics are saying that the stars still bring the charm, but that’s about all there is to this movie. Is that a good thing or a bad thing? Let's find out.
“Forever friends” George Clooney and Brad Pitt have teamed up again to play professional fixers who typically insist on working alone, until a new job requires them to join forces. Audiences will be able to see the fun and fights that ensue for Wolfs’ limited theatrical run starting September 20 before it’s available to stream with an Apple TV+ subscription a week later. So what are the critics saying?
William Bibbiani of The Wrap praises the cinematography and says writer/director Jon Watts seems to be stretching his legs a bit after his foray into the MCU. While the critic says the movie is good, it doesn’t really go much deeper than its stars standing next to each other, looking cool and saying cool things. Bibbiani continues:
Jordan Mintzer of THR writes that the two leading men carry the film from start to finish, even though there’s ultimately not that much to carry. Will teens and 20-somethings be as enamored with the A-listers as generations who saw Ocean’s Eleven in theaters, Mintzer wonders? That remains to be seen, but either way, Jon Watts has provided a clever but flimsy comedy. The critic says:
Nicholas Barber of the BBC disagrees that Wolfs deserves the big-screen treatment, saying that despite Pitt and Clooney “looking cooler than a pair of cucumbers,” the movie is the kind of watchable but forgettable time-passer that the best streaming services were made for. Barber rates it 3 out of 5 stars, writing:
Damon Wise of Deadline notes that the leads bicker and snark at each other effortlessly, but he gets the feeling they might be having more fun than the audience. Wise writes:
We’ll have to see if Brad Pitt and George Clooney are cool enough to drum up some big box office numbers before going to streaming, but either way, it looks like the fixers will be returning for Wolfs 2. Check your local listings to see how to see this action comedy in its limited release on September 20, or fire up Apple TV+ starting September 27.
