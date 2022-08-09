Brad Pitt Has A ‘S--t List’ Of Actors He Won’t Work With, According To His Bullet Train Co-Star Aaron Taylor-Johnson

While Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Brad Pitt took a wild ride together in Bullet Train, the 32-year-old British actor learned a thing or two about his 58-year-old co-star. These two played opposing assassins both on the same mission to retrieve a briefcase on a bullet train traveling to Kyoto. At the 75th Locarno Film Festival, where Taylor-Johnson introduced Bullet Train and won the 2022 Excellence Award Davide Campari, he revealed that this "humble and gracious human being" has a list of actors he would prefer not to work with.

With Brad Pitt’s career having started in 1987, it makes sense that after all these years, he’s kept a mental note of what actors he’d prefer to steer clear of. According to Variety , Aaron Taylor-Johnson said that his Bullet Train co-star has an idea of who he would and would not want to work with in the future. In Taylor-Johnson's words:

He is in a new chapter of his life, I think. You work with many actors and after a while you start making notes: 'I am definitely not working with this person ever again. Brad has this list too: the 'good' list and the shit list.

It’s true that not everyone gets along with each other. Hollywood has a whole history of co-stars who have clashed, like Terrence Howard and Robert Downey Jr. Those two worked together in Iron Man, but Howard didn’t return for the sequel because he felt his co-star took his Iron Man 2 contract money . In Batman Forever, Tommy Lee Jones hated working with his co-star Jim Carrey , and once told Carrey at a restaurant that he couldn’t stand his “buffoonery.” And we can’t forget about the legendary feud between actresses Joan Crawford and Bette Davis which was turned into the FX series by Ryan Murphy called Feud. So if Brad Pitt is looking to be more discerning with the people he works with, more power to him.

Despite Brad Pitt's lengthy divorce drama, he’s been trying to turn over a new leaf in his life. He reached new heights of Hollywood success a couple of years ago when he won Best Supporting Actor Oscar for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and gave a touching acceptance speech . He also has a new movie heading to Apple TV+ streaming about Formula One racing , as well as the upcoming film Babylon directed by La La Land’s Damien Chazelle.

But even though Pitt is doing well in his acting career, he has also been struggling with depression and the persistent fear of being alone. However, music has been filling him with so much joy that he’s pursuing his new role as a recording studio executive revitalizing a famous studio that’s on the grounds of his Chateau Miraval vineyard. As long as Pitt learns to continue seeing the pain and joy in his life as a sign of growth, I'm confident he'll be doing fine in the future.