Just a small warning: There is one spoiler below (about the fate of the dog) for Heart of the Beast, but that’s the only spoiler. If you want to know his fate before watching this, I understand, so I’ve included it here.

Amid all the talk about potential Oscar movies, one film that I actually loved on the 2026 movie schedule that isn’t really getting a lot of attention is Heart of the Beast, starring Brad Pitt. Pitt plays Sergeant Major James Belmont, a retired Special Forces operator, and four different dogs play his trusty companion and fellow war vet, Odin. If you’re wondering, because I know I was, Odin does not die in the movie, so you can rest easy on that front. What Odin does do, along with Pitt, is help deliver a wonderful, heartfelt story that I really want everyone to see.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

It’s A Heartbreakingly Beautiful Movie

The story, at its most basic, is a survival one. Belmont and Odin find themselves stranded in the Alaskan bush and must hike miles through the unforgiving wilderness. Really, though, it’s about a man and his dog and what they do for each other, in good times and bad, that the movie is really about. It’s as touching a movie about a friendship as has ever been. Their bond is real, and it is felt from beginning to end.

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It isn’t an easy movie to watch, and there are some brutal and intense moments of survival and some carnage to endure. It makes the end so worth it, as the audience, like Belmont, is exhausted. In fact, the moments at the end, some of the most heartbreaking in the movie, come with both sadness and relief after the duo endures to survive. I’m an unabashed Brad Pitt fan, and I think this is some of his best work. It’s also very different from what we often expect from the actor. There is no “coolness” to his character, but there is real strength.

(Image credit: Paramont Pictures)

I Didn’t Think I’d Like

In full transparency, walking into the theater for my screening, I was not looking forward to watching Heart of the Beast. I really debated whether I wanted to see it. Setting aside the possible fate of the dog, I just didn’t know if I wanted to sit through a survival movie, knowing what was sure to come. And I won’t lie, there are some moments I really struggled to watch. I’m not particularly squeamish, but one scene in particular hit way too close to home, and it was tough.

However, it’s worth it! I promise it is. When the lights came up at the end and I started thinking about all that had happened in the movie, it was immensely satisfying. So much so that I really was rooting for it to be a sleeper hit. It wasn’t a huge hit, but it did end up earning just under $200 million over its run at the box office, where it did steady, if not spectacular, business over a few weeks. While Pitt's other movie this year, The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth, is getting rave early reviews, I hope it doesn't totally overshadow this one.

Heart of the Beast is currently available to buy or rent on VOD, and I urge you to take a chance on it. I think you’ll be surprised just how good it is.