I don’t know about you, but my curiosity about Robert Downey Jr. in Avengers: Doomsday just keeps growing. Even though we know he’s under the mask of Doctor Doom, there’s a lot we still don’t know about his role in the newest upcoming Marvel movie. Now, with just a month between us and Doomsday, RDJ got real about where he was at with the MCU before he got the call to join it again.

Downey was revealed to be Doomsday’s Victor von Doom in the summer of 2024, during Marvel’s Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con. It was a huge surprise not only to fans but to the actor, too. As the Oscar winner shared:

I kind of made my peace with it, and it felt so definitive by the time Endgame had been released. When it was first broached by Kevin [Feige], who said, ‘Hey, do you think you would ever?’ And then, I really just thought, ‘How many surprises are left?’

When Avengers: Endgame came out in 2019, it was the end of an era for the MCU. It felt like the franchise had found a great way to wrap up the arc of Tony Stark/Iron Man by having him be the one to save the universe from Thanos. As RDJ said in a new Marvel video, he had made his “peace” with no longer being part of the MCU. But then Marvel president Kevin Feige called.

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Recasting the same actor in the same franchise in a different role is pretty unheard of, unless you’re the MCU. It’s the ultimate big move for The Multiverse Saga, and clearly they convinced the actor to rejoin the Marvel family in a whole new way. As Downey Jr. continued:

Any of these movies is only as good as its villain. Victor is a master manipulator, and because of that, there’s levels to the stakes here. It’s such a long bench of talent. These people are people that I would do any movie with eight days a week. We just really keep trying to earn it with every breath. It’s really hard to explain the love I have for this.

Aww, this is sweet. I mean, it’s quite the honor to be asked to play a Marvel villain, especially when it’s one that will assemble just about every character in the universe. It’s wild when you think about it, because the villain that was originally being teased as the big bad of this saga was Kang. However, after Jonathan Majors got caught in some legal trouble, Marvel made a pivot. However, according to recent words from Feige, Doctor Doom was allegedly always in the cards.

And let’s not forget that Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers is also set to come back alongside the likes of Chris Hemsworth’s Thor, Paul Rudd’s Ant-Man, Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson, Tom Hiddleston’s Loki, and the casts of Fantastic Four: First Steps, Thunderbolts* and the original X-Men movies.

RDJ’s comments certainly make me wonder what we don’t know about Doctor Doom. And I can't wait to learn more about him when Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18. While we wait, you can catch up on all the Marvel movies and TV shows thus far with a Disney+ subscription.