After releasing five projects on the 2026 movie schedule, Anne Hathaway disappeared in a plume of smoke (as she joked she would) and finally got some time off. However, not long after she finished her generational press run, she had her third baby. Now, we know the gender of her little one; however, it’s because The Devil Wears Prada 2 costume designer seemingly leaked it.

Molly Rogers, who worked on the fairly well-reviewed The Devil Wears Prada sequel , took to her Instagram story to congratulate Hathaway and her baby. She did so by posting a cute photo of a bear wearing a fun patchwork dress and bucket hat (which emulates a look the actress wore in The Devil Wears Prada 2). She also revealed the gender of the actress’s baby. Take a look:

(Image credit: mollyrogerscostumes Instagram)

News broke on November 17 that Hathaway had given birth, after she was spotted walking in New York City with her little one strapped to her chest. She announced he was pregnant with her third child in June, and she promoted The Odyssey, The End of Oak Street and Verity after that. So, we got to see some gorgeous looks featuring her bump , and then, a little over a month after Verity came out, it was revealed that she’d given birth.

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Now, we know her baby’s gender too. It’s unclear if the actress was aware of Rogers post or if the designer did it on purpose. However, no matter how you shake it, the gender of Hathaway’s baby was seemingly leaked when Rogers wrote:

Congrats are in order for proud mama [Anne Hathaway] & her new addition to family….a baby girl!

At the time of this writing, Hathaway has not posted about giving birth. In fact, since she vanished in a plume of smoke, she’s only posted twice – once on October 27 to promote Verity’s VOD release (which was filmed when they made the movie) and another time on November 12 to wish Ryan Gosling a happy birthday (they share the same birthday, by the way). So, it’s unclear how she’d feel about this information regarding her baby’s gender being public knowledge.

It is wonderful to know she reportedly had a little girl, though. Hathaway and her husband, Adam Shulman, have two sons as well; their first boy, Jonathan, was born in 2016, and the second, Jack, was born in 2019. We don’t know the name of baby No. 3 yet. However, if I had to guess, I think there’s reason to believe this little girl’s name starts with a J.

Hopefully, that news will be shared when Anne Hathaway and her family are ready to do so. In the meantime, you can stream The Devil Wears Prada 2 with a Disney+ subscription right now.