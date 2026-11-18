Johnny Depp has had a long and wildly successful career as a character actor, spanning decades on TV and film. Over the last few years he's stepped away from Hollywood (and the United States), seeking privacy following the verdict in his defamation trial against Amber Heard. His return to the industry came as the titular role in Ti West's Ebenzer, which arrived in theaters last weekend. This was reportedly a big test for the 63 year-old actor, and studios allegedly barely gave him a passing grade.

Ebenzer was at the top of the box office when it arrived in theaters, but the book to screen adaptation didn't make that much money compared to Depp's past projects. Over on the Naughty But Nice Substack, writer Rob Shuter quoted an alleged industry insider, who spoke about how the movie's performance may influence the future of Johnny Depp's career. In their words:

This was Johnny’s test, and he got a C. That’s not good enough for a studio looking to spend a fortune on a franchise. The problem is, it wasn’t a complete disaster. If the movie had totally bombed, everyone could walk away and move on. Instead, these middle-of-the-road numbers leave Hollywood with a difficult decision.

At the time of writing this story, Ebenzer has made $43.4 million on a reported budget of $38 million. Johnny Depp took a huge pay cut to keep at number low, but it wasn't enough to reach huge box office numbers of previous projects like the Pirates of the Caribbean movies. If this source is to be believed, the powers at Hollywood might not be inclined to give him major gigs following how Ti West's new movie did.

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Ebenezer's cast has plenty of familiar faces, but Depp has been front and center of the movie's promotional tour. He even showed up at San Diego Comic-Con dressed as Scrooge. Fans have been wondering if the actor might return as Captain Jack Sparrow in another Pirates movie, but according to the same source, that might be less likely after Ebenezer. They claimed:

Pirates is the ultimate prize for Johnny, but Hollywood needs to know audiences still want to see him. Nostalgia alone won’t sell hundreds of millions of dollars in tickets.

We should probably take these quotes with a grain of salt, but it should be interesting to see where/if Johnny Depp appears in another major film production. He returned to acting in Jeanne du Barry, but that was a French film produced outside of the Hollywood machine. While he's got plenty of beloved movies on his resume, it's unclear if moviegoing audiences can get past the Amber Heard ordeal and still want to show up in theaters to see him on the big screen.

Ebenezer is in theaters now as part of the 2026 movie release list. We'll have to see how much money it makes deeper into its theatrical run, as well as what projects Johnny Depp signs on for next.