Spoilers for the first five episodes of Rings of Power Season 3 are ahead! You can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription .

On Rings of Power, we’ve spent seasons trying to figure out the identities of the wizards who were sent to Middle-earth. In Season 2, after we spent a lot of time guessing and theorizing, we learned that The Stranger was indeed Gandalf. However, the identity of the Dark Wizard was still unknown. In Season 3, his true name was finally revealed, though, and I asked the co-creator of the show why they wanted to make the Dark Wizard the Blue Wizard Pallando.

In Episode 3 of the season of Rings of Power that’s currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule , Gandalf has an interaction with the Secret Fire, where it’s revealed to him that five wizards were sent to save Middle-earth. That’s how we learned that Pallando, one of the two Blue Wizards, killed his partner, and it’s also when Gandalf learns that he’s been sent to save the corrupted Blue Wizard. When I asked co-creator Patrick McKay why they wanted to make the Dark Wizard Pallando, he began by saying:

Here's the thing that we do on the show: We trust our audience. We're really thinking of it as one 50-hour movie. That's always been the plan and the aspiration. That also means that when we introduce a new character, you might not know where his or her allegiances lie. You might not know his or her name, but we know, and we have a plan.

The Secret Fire Reveals Gandalf's Origins | The Rings Of Power Season 3 | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

While the end of Rings of Power Season 2 made me think the Dark Wizard was Saruman (even though that actually makes no sense timeline-wise), the other prevailing theory was that he was a Blue Wizard. Now, it’s confirmed that that’s the case, and McKay told me they made this decision because of how fascinating the lore is behind these two rather mysterious characters:

And you know there is this great lore in Tolkien about the two blue wizards who went east. And Tolkien had different versions of it and different ideas he played with. And a recurrent theme was that maybe one of them went bad, and no one knows what happened to the other one. And then, you know, thinking about that and bringing our wizard, our hero wizard Gandalf, sounds good to say that now, into that story, now you're weaving, right?

At one point, Tolkien wrote that the Blue Wizards could have been “founders or beginners of secret cults and magic traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron” (via ScreenRant ). It’s not confirmed if this is used as inspiration for Rings of Power; however, it does point to the potential moral ambiguity surrounding these magical beings.

On the show, they ultimately decided to run with the notion that Pallando might have done something terrible and killed his partner. Exploring the complexities of that was very interesting to them, as McKay told me:

What might be interesting? Well, gosh, what if Pallando has murdered his partner, and that's where he got his power from, but maybe there's complexity to it. Maybe he has guilt over it. Maybe, you know, he even has a desire for redemption. But how much? And then building a story around that was one of the joys of this season. But you know, the idea of the Blue Wizards is always tantalizing to us as fans, and part of our job is the inner fanboy getting to play.

Well, now I’m certainly excited to see where things go from here. I want to see Gandalf and Pallando interact more. I want to know if Gandalf can help his fellow wizard get away from the evil. And I want to know more about why the Blue Wizard killed his friend.

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