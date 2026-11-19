I Had To Know Why Rings Of Power’s Dark Wizard Ended Up Really Being The (Spoiler) Wizard
This reveal has been a long time coming.
Spoilers for the first five episodes of Rings of Power Season 3 are ahead! You can stream the series with an Amazon Prime subscription.
On Rings of Power, we’ve spent seasons trying to figure out the identities of the wizards who were sent to Middle-earth. In Season 2, after we spent a lot of time guessing and theorizing, we learned that The Stranger was indeed Gandalf. However, the identity of the Dark Wizard was still unknown. In Season 3, his true name was finally revealed, though, and I asked the co-creator of the show why they wanted to make the Dark Wizard the Blue Wizard Pallando.
In Episode 3 of the season of Rings of Power that’s currently airing on the 2026 TV schedule, Gandalf has an interaction with the Secret Fire, where it’s revealed to him that five wizards were sent to save Middle-earth. That’s how we learned that Pallando, one of the two Blue Wizards, killed his partner, and it’s also when Gandalf learns that he’s been sent to save the corrupted Blue Wizard. When I asked co-creator Patrick McKay why they wanted to make the Dark Wizard Pallando, he began by saying:
While the end of Rings of Power Season 2 made me think the Dark Wizard was Saruman (even though that actually makes no sense timeline-wise), the other prevailing theory was that he was a Blue Wizard. Now, it’s confirmed that that’s the case, and McKay told me they made this decision because of how fascinating the lore is behind these two rather mysterious characters:
At one point, Tolkien wrote that the Blue Wizards could have been “founders or beginners of secret cults and magic traditions that outlasted the fall of Sauron” (via ScreenRant). It’s not confirmed if this is used as inspiration for Rings of Power; however, it does point to the potential moral ambiguity surrounding these magical beings.
On the show, they ultimately decided to run with the notion that Pallando might have done something terrible and killed his partner. Exploring the complexities of that was very interesting to them, as McKay told me:
Well, now I’m certainly excited to see where things go from here. I want to see Gandalf and Pallando interact more. I want to know if Gandalf can help his fellow wizard get away from the evil. And I want to know more about why the Blue Wizard killed his friend.
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Hopefully, that will be unveiled as Rings of Power wraps up its third season and releases Episodes 7 and 8 on November 25.
Riley Utley is the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. She has written for national publications as well as daily and alt-weekly newspapers in Spokane, Washington, Syracuse, New York and Charleston, South Carolina. She graduated with her master’s degree in arts journalism and communications from the Newhouse School at Syracuse University. Since joining the CB team she has covered numerous TV shows and movies -- including her personal favorite shows Ted Lasso and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. She also has followed and consistently written about everything from Taylor Swift to Fire Country, and she's enjoyed every second of it.
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