Nicolas Cage and Christian Bale may seem like two very different kinds of actors, but they do have something in common. They both truly commit to their roles no matter how bonkers or over-the-top they are. Bale and Cage have played characters who’ve gone bananas on screen, and that’s also the case with their latest movie, Madden. In the sports biopic, Cage and Bale play John Madden and Al Davis, respectively and wear a lot of prosthetics for the roles. And, as CinemaBlend learned, that’s surprisingly how their co-stars met them.

David O. Russell’s Madden – one of the buzzy titles on the 2026 movie schedule – chronicles the life and career of the titular football coach-turned-commentator. Cage really got into the role, and his physical transformation alone is proof of that. The same can be said for Bale, who’s known to transform by gaining or losing weight. So what’s it like to actually see the pair on set and in their element? Well, I recently spoke to co-stars Sienna Miller and Kathryn Hahn about that, and Miller shared a funny story about meeting Bale as Al:

I met Christian for the first time, decked out as Al. He came to say hi, which was very very exciting, and he was like, you know, [mimics Al Davis’ voice] ‘We're gonna have fun doing this,’ you know? And he's all in the voice, and I was beside myself, because I think he's really the GOAT, but then he's very funny on set and loves to play. And I'd imagined a real intensity, and there is once he's performing. But he loves to have a laugh off, you know, in between, and was not as you know — I think as actors, we're like a bunch of kids in a fancy dress cupboard, and that's what it felt like on this.

Miller plays the role of Carol Sagal Davis – the wife of late Oakland Raiders owner Al Davis – so she and Bale spent quite a bit of time together on set. For me, the mere thought of meeting Bale when he’s not in character seems intimidating, so I can’t even fathom the idea of being introduced to him while he’s decked out in prosthetics. What also has me chuckling is the thought of the Oscar winner keeping his character’s distinct accent while introducing himself to Miller. Nevertheless, it sounds like the two got along just fine.

During my recent interview, of course, I was also shocked to hear about Kathryn Hahn – who plays Virginia Fields Madden – meeting Nic Cage for the first time on set while he was under all of that heavy makeup. And, believe it or not, at the time we spoke, Hahn said she had never even been in Cage’s presence when he wasn’t in costume and prosthetics. She explained:

We were just saying that I've never seen Nic not as John Madden, so it's going to be so weird to finally be like, ‘Nice to meet you.’.... It's not like he was like a method actor, but there was a way of being that he instantly just filled out whenever he would put those prosthetics on. So yeah, that was the first time I met him was as John Madden, basically.

Something I can’t help but wonder is whether Cage’s Longlegs co-stars ever met him when he wasn’t dressed as the titular serial killer. I can’t imagine Cage sparking unease on set whenever he wasn’t giving that creepy and perfect performance. Yet I can definitely admit I’d still be genuinely creeped out just by being in his presence.

But, as for Madden, I can imagine those on-set interactions being memories that neither Hahn nor Miller will ever forget. Speaking of these two talented actresses, they also wear prosthetics at different points in the movie, though they arguably aren’t as extensive as those of their on-screen partners. Still, like Cage and Bale, Miller and Hahn fully commit to their roles as well, delivering some humorous performances in the process.

Now, if anything I just want to know what it was like when Kathryn Hahn and Nicolas Cage finally met at the Madden premiere. I’m tempted to assume that was a fun moment. But, that aside, check out the movie, which is playing in select theaters and streaming with a Prime Video subscription.