After considerable speculation and a plethora of reports, it was finally confirmed this week that Robert Pattinson would take on the mantle of James Bond . I personally didn’t have my money on the Batman actor trading in his cape for a suit, but I'm not mad at it! Now, additional details are starting to reach the surface, as it's been alleged that Pattinson was pulled into an audition after executives were struggling to make a decision. With that, he was allegedly paid a large sum of money to test for the role, and it seems a lot more of that green could come his way.

According to a report from The Mirror , the Dune actor received $1 million just to audition for 007. To say that's a considerable amount of money would be an understatement. However, Amazon MGM Studios has neither confirmed nor denied that total. As surreal as that sum might seem, there's more to this.

Pattinson -- who has since been congratulated by the British Royal Family and more -- the Royal Family welcomed him as the next Bond. Apparently, the Drama star has signed a three-year deal to play Commander Bond and could allegedly make somewhere between £58 million ($76 million) and £75 million ($98 million). Again, none of this is confirmed, but such a paycheck would make sense, given the deal and the sheer size of this storied IP.

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Meanwhile, fans have mixed reactions to the casting news , with some already on board with seeing Pattinson’s take on 007 and others feeling like there were other prime options. A number of notable stars were in the mix before Pattinson was cast, with Jack Lowden notably emerging as a reported favorite. Some may wonder how Pattinson was decided upon and, per an insider, the process wasn't cut and dry.

Per a source for The Mirror, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' wife, Lauren Sanchez, was a major proponent of Robert Pattinson being cast in the role. Sanchez has allegedly long been a fan of the Primetime star and supposedly helped push him to the forefront when it came to Bond casting. The insider said:

Robert wasn’t the name everyone was talking about. There were other actors who seemed much further down the road. Then, suddenly, he was the man everybody wanted. Lauren’s push for him was hardly a secret in certain circles. Jeff might be the man with the billions, but Lauren has his ear.

Details on Bond 26 are being kept under wraps, including the title and premise. At this point, it also feels unlikely that it'll be released in 2027. However, we do know that Denis Villeneuve will be directing the movie, meaning this will be a Dune reunion for him and Pattinson. There is a lot of speculation surrounding who will join Pattinson, as names are being thrown out for the next Bond villain. And, of course, many are wondering who will be the next Bond girl with rumors placing Margaret Qualley in the lead as a strong candidate.

Regardless of what actually unfolds within the next 007 movie, this new report suggests that Robert Pattinson will be well compensated for the role. What's more is that this reported deal comes near the end of a year that saw him headline multiple high-profile movies. And, of course, can be seen in the upcoming Dune: Part Three, as well as 2028's The Batman: Part II. Needless to say, the man is booked and busy.

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