There are some shows on the 2026 TV schedule where I never need to worry if my favorite characters are going to die. That’s very much not the case with Yellowjackets’ impending final season. Tons of key people on the show have already kicked the bucket, and I don’t expect things to slow down before we say goodbye to the series forever. But what do the minds behind the series think about committing make-believe murder on the series so far?

As Yellowjackets fans, we’ve endured everything from Jackie Taylor freezing to death in the Season 1 finale to Van Palmer’s shocking stabbing last season. I asked the show’s creators, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, about the hardest death to write so far, and Lyle pointed out one big one she’s not over yet. Here’s what she told CinemaBlend:

One that was really difficult was filming Coach Scott's death. We've had a longstanding friendship and working relationship with Stephen Krueger, and we absolutely love him. And so, it was hard. It was really difficult to say goodbye to that character. But they're all difficult. Every single one of them.

Oof, yeah… Coach’s death was a rough one. Last season, we learned the details of Scott’s demise after the Yellowjackets’ cabin was burned to the ground. Then, he was put on trial by the Yellowjackets, and Shauna ordered Melissa to incapacitate him, which she did by slashing his Achilles tendon. After that, he’s left in agonizing pain and decides to stop eating and essentially begs Natalie to kill him.

(Image credit: Colin Bentley/Paramount+ with SHOWTIME)

Honestly, I totally agree with Lyle here. This was the most difficult death to watch, especially since we saw Coach decline over a number of episodes and felt his impending death coming. I love Yellowjackets, but I have to admit this was a really rough chapter in the series to sit through. While Lyle had to call out Coach’s death, my question wasn’t an easy one to answer. In her words:

They’re all really hard. I mean, because you spend so much time with these characters, and it sounds like such a corny cliché, but like they do kind of start to feel like your children. Like you created them.

On the flip side of things, they’ve already reached the finish line of the series. All that’s left is for us to watch it. Nickerson said it did get easier to kill characters off in the final season, saying this:

The longer you go in the show, I feel like the character is always hard to kill, but at least on a human level, it gets easier because, you know, the show will end eventually. So it's like, again, everybody's gonna need new jobs eventually, right?

Uhh… What does this mean? Who’s going to be safe and who’s going to die? I have no idea (and even the cast was left in the dark about spoilers), but I know I trust the writers to shock, surprise and make me feel a lot of things.

The premiere of Yellowjackets Season 4 airs on Friday, November 20 on SHOWTIME and with a Paramount+ subscription. I’m so curious who will be left standing by the end, and what Melanie Lynskey means by the series getting “crazier” and having a “fun ending”.